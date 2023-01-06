More Than 64,000 Shoppers Have Given This $8 Scalp-Massaging Shampoo Brush a Five-Star Rating

Hands down, the best part about getting your hair done is when a pro massages your scalp as they're shampooing and conditioning your tresses. And while it's a luxury to have someone else massage your scalp every once in a while, it's very easy to DIY everyday with the right tools.

That's where the Maxsoft Scalp-Massage Shower Brush comes in — right now, you can get one on sale for under $9. Ready to be used on wet and dry hair of all types, the soft, thick silicone bristles help to remove dirt and other built-up residue from your scalp as it massages. And if you're using it in the shower, it can help you better lather shampoo through your roots for a deeper clean.

The ergonomic tool fits comfortably in your hand, according to shoppers. You can choose from three colors, and the price varies slightly depending on which one you select.

Amazon

Buy It! Maxsoft Scalp-Massage Shower Brush in Light Green, $7.98 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

According to Dr. Geeta Yadev, a board-certified dermatologist based in Toronto, a scalp massager has many benefits, including boosting circulation. "Improving blood circulation in the scalp will allow it to function at its best, deliver more nutrients to the hair follicles, and extend thegrowth phase of the hair cycle," she explains, which in turn "could potentially stimulate new or improved growth."

A scalp massage can also help remove "product buildup on the scalp" that could hinder hair from growing healthily. "Clinical studies show that four minutes of scalp massage a day can help thicken hair by stretching hair follicles," Dr. Yadev says. A study conducted in 2019 supports these results: New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Hadley King notes, while "this research is quite limited… this very preliminary data shows some promise."

Not to mention, "the stress-relieving powers of massage are great for the nervous system… I recommend you massage your scalp at night to help you unwind from a long day," Dr. Yadev adds.

This brush is quite popular with Amazon shoppers, earning more than 64,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers have called it a "lifesaver" and a "must buy for dandruff sufferers."

"Will never wash my hair without it again," wrote one five-star reviewer, who bought the hair tool on a whim. "Fantastic scalp massage plus distributes shampoo all the way through hair easily and thoroughly."

Another five-star reviewer explained that they couldn't replicate the same type of head massage they could get in the salon until they found this brush; now, they give themselves "a salon-quality head scrub at home." And a third simply stated: "I love how clean my scalp feels after using it."

If you're looking to incorporate some scalp stimulation into your hair care routine, the Maxsoft Scalp-Massage Shower Brush might be what you're missing.

Amazon

Buy It! Maxsoft Scalp-Massage Shower Brush in Pink, $7.98 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Maxsoft Scalp-Massage Shower Brush in Purple, $8.58 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.