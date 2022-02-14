Shop

Mary J. Blige Has Rihanna to Thank for Her Super Bowl LVI Halftime Performance Look

Here’s how to get her glow
By Jennifer Chan February 14, 2022 02:19 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The highly anticipated halftime show at Super Bowl LVI was a sight to behold, with no shortage of fun visual effects and major throwback music moments from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and the queen herself, Mary J. Blige. As soon as the 51-year-old star took the stage in her glittering cheetah-print ensemble and matching thigh-high boots, our attention was squarely focused on her megawatt energy and over-the-top glam. Turns out, her stunning look was created by makeup artist Porsche Cooper using all Fenty Beauty products — a warm gesture of support for Rihanna, if you ask us.

For Blige's big moment, Cooper gave the singer an exaggerated, smoky eye paired with a glossy neutral lip and plenty of coppery highlighter to enhance her glowing skin. To recreate the performer's powerful yet sultry look, keep scrolling for the full breakdown of the exact shades and products used on the singer from RiRi's popular line.

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

COMPLEXION

First, Cooper created a soft matte base using high-performance complexion products (listed below) and then layered two of the brand's best-sellers to achieve "the ultimate glow factor," according to a press release. Blige shimmered brightly on stage thanks to the Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil (which features pure copper microfine sparkle) and the Fenty Beauty Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter, a copper-gold liquid shimmer.

Credit: Fenty Beauty

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, $40; fentybeauty.com

Credit: Fenty Beauty

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter, $28; fentybeauty.com

Cooper created a flawless base on Blige using the following products:

EYES

To play up the performer's eyes, Cooper went with a sultry smoky look using a combination of shades from both the True Neutrals and Smoky Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palettes.

Credit: Fenty Beauty

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Eyeshadow Palette, $28; fentybeauty.com

For added drama, Cooper also used the following eye products to maximize the look:

LIPS

And finally, to complete Blige's gorgeous glam, Cooper applied the Fenty Beauty Icon Refillable Lipstick in shade Motha Luva (a coquettish light pink) on her lips and topped it off with the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow for all-out shine.

Credit: Fenty Beauty

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, $20; fentybeauty.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com