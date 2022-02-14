Mary J. Blige Has Rihanna to Thank for Her Super Bowl LVI Halftime Performance Look
The highly anticipated halftime show at Super Bowl LVI was a sight to behold, with no shortage of fun visual effects and major throwback music moments from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and the queen herself, Mary J. Blige. As soon as the 51-year-old star took the stage in her glittering cheetah-print ensemble and matching thigh-high boots, our attention was squarely focused on her megawatt energy and over-the-top glam. Turns out, her stunning look was created by makeup artist Porsche Cooper using all Fenty Beauty products — a warm gesture of support for Rihanna, if you ask us.
For Blige's big moment, Cooper gave the singer an exaggerated, smoky eye paired with a glossy neutral lip and plenty of coppery highlighter to enhance her glowing skin. To recreate the performer's powerful yet sultry look, keep scrolling for the full breakdown of the exact shades and products used on the singer from RiRi's popular line.
COMPLEXION
First, Cooper created a soft matte base using high-performance complexion products (listed below) and then layered two of the brand's best-sellers to achieve "the ultimate glow factor," according to a press release. Blige shimmered brightly on stage thanks to the Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil (which features pure copper microfine sparkle) and the Fenty Beauty Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter, a copper-gold liquid shimmer.
Buy It! Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, $40; fentybeauty.com
Buy It! Fenty Beauty Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter, $28; fentybeauty.com
Cooper created a flawless base on Blige using the following products:
- Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation in 420, $38
- Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Longwear Liquid Concealer in 400 and 420, $28
- Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick in Espresso, $28
- Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer in Mocha Mami, $34
- Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder in Honey, $34
- Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Powder Foundation in 440, $38
EYES
To play up the performer's eyes, Cooper went with a sultry smoky look using a combination of shades from both the True Neutrals and Smoky Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palettes.
Buy It! Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Eyeshadow Palette, $28; fentybeauty.com
For added drama, Cooper also used the following eye products to maximize the look:
LIPS
And finally, to complete Blige's gorgeous glam, Cooper applied the Fenty Beauty Icon Refillable Lipstick in shade Motha Luva (a coquettish light pink) on her lips and topped it off with the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow for all-out shine.
Buy It! Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, $20; fentybeauty.com
