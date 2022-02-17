Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"I love how the brand is all about having everyone of all shades and all different nationalities just come together," Martin says of Make Up For Ever

Marsai Martin Fronts Make Up For Ever's New Campaign and Talks Inclusivity in Beauty: 'Representation Matters'

Marsai Martin is championing representation in beauty – and beyond.

On Thursday, the black-ish star was named the face of Make Up For Ever's latest campaign for its new launch, HD Skin Foundation. To mark the milestone, Martin spoke to PEOPLE about her new role and how she feels beauty standards have shifted in Hollywood.

Marsai Martin Credit: Make Up For Ever

Martin, 17, says she's long been a fan of the brand's formulas, and what they stand for.

"[They're] all about being inclusive and having everyone of all shades and all different nationalities come together," the actress said. "I'm so grateful to be a part of it and show some representation for the young Black girls out there, and I'm looking forward to seeing where we go from here."

When it comes to beauty standards in Hollywood, Martin says she's noticed a significant shift.

"Representation matters and we have grown so much throughout the years," says Martin. "I think we still have a long way to go, but I love that every brand, every person in the entertainment industry is kind of noticing where beauty lies in everyone."

"I'm very grateful just to be in a time where people are comfortable with theirselves and comfortable in their own skin. [And] I'm very grateful to see how the beauty industry and [other] industries have evolved throughout the years."

While the actress and young activist has been around makeup for most of her teenage years, she admits it was a process to develop her own beauty routine.

"It was a journey to not just learn about makeup, but to find the way that I like to do it," she says. "It was a mix of things, but I think it started on black-ish, when I saw all the other girls had actual makeup, like mascara and lashes and foundation. And your girl only had Chapstick and lotion. And I was like, 'Well, I kind of want to a little something, something too!'"

"So I learned," she continues. "I asked my mom for a couple products. She bought me a few things from this little drug store and I just started practicing and the rest was history now. Now I feel like I'm a pro!"

The 40-shade foundation is waterproof, sweat-proof, and is housed in a recyclable bottle made from 40% recycled glass.

"I love how it gives a natural tone to your skin," Martin says of the formula, which can cover imperfections for up to 24 hours. "It's not cakey or super drying. I'm very into the natural looks and the neutral tones of makeup."