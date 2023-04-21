Mandy Moore Uses the Brightening Eye Balm That's My Secret for Faking 8 Hours of Sleep

It makes me look more awake in seconds

By Olivia Hanson
Published on April 21, 2023 08:00 AM

Tula Cooling Eye Balm Mandy Moore Uses
Photo: People / Getty Images / Tula

My dark under eyes have always made me feel like a walking zombie, so finding products that make them appear more awake has always been a top priority. And thanks to Tula's Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, I can look like I've gotten a full eight hours of sleep in seconds — even on nights when I most certainly have not.

I first spotted the small blue tube in the corner of one of Mandy Moore's Instagram mirror selfies last year. I've been a huge fan of hers ever since I first watched her in The Princess Diaries as Lana in the early 2000s, and considering she still looks just as bright and youthful today, I knew I needed to try it immediately.

The brand sent me a sample to test, so I was able to see the effects of the cooling eye balm for myself — and let me tell you, it was truly love upon first swipe.

Cooling & brightening eye balm
Tula

Buy It! Tula Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $30; tula.com

The balm is formulated with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and aloe water that provide an extra dose of hydration, caffeine that firms and brightens, and probiotic extracts that smooth the skin. It also has topical brightening particles, which bring a dewy, healthy glow that's subtle but not too shiny. They all work in tandem to reduce the appearance of my dark circles.

It's also free of parabens, sulfates, retinol, fragrance, phthalates, and more. It comes in easy-to-use packaging, which twists up like a tube of lip balm.

To apply, I swipe the balm on my under eye area, then gently pat it in with my fingers to fully reap the benefits, which are noticeable almost immediately. After a few seconds, the cooling effect sets in, which is probably my favorite part because it feels like a luxurious facial where they use ice globes to depuff — and that's exactly what this formula does, too.

Tula Cooling Eye Balm Before & After
People / Olivia Hanson

I keep it in my purse for an instant pick-me-up throughout the day, but also in my bathroom like Moore so I can use it in my nighttime skincare routine. I've been using it for five months and have noticed my under eye area is more hydrated and brighter, so I can say without a doubt it's now a staple in my beauty routine.

The brand also has another best-selling balm that's infused with rosewater and rosehip oil for even more nourishment — and you can get that version and my favorite on Amazon, too.

Tula Eye Balm Post APEAS
Amazon

Buy It! Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $32; tula.com

The Tula eye balms go for $30 to $32 a tube, which is pretty reasonable considering I'm only a quarter of the way through mine in the time I've had it. No matter which one you choose, your eyes are sure to look bright and energized like mine and Moore's.

Olivia Hanson is a freelance writer for PEOPLE.com who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

