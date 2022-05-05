Mandy Moore Uses the $28 Caffeine-Infused Eye Balm That Shoppers Call the Secret to Faking a Full Night's Sleep
We all want to wake up like the stars do (at least, how they do in movies) — and Mandy Moore just secretly shared a trick of hers that'll have you looking bright-eyed and well-rested all day long, even if you didn't get a full night's sleep.
Over the weekend, Moore posted a behind-the-scenes, day-in-the-life snap on her Instagram Stories, and though the post was actually about her getting back into yoga — "It's been a minute, but ready for some yoga," she wrote — our sleuthing eyes caught a glimpse of a bright-blue tube sitting on her bathroom counter, right next to that luxurious Augustinus Bader cream. That blue tube? Tula's best-selling Glow & Get It Cooling Eye Balm that the This Is Us actress has been known to use for years.
This Moore-approved beauty find is here to help you fake it 'till you make it — the "it" being eight hours of undisturbed sleep. The top-rated Tula product, which currently has over 2,000 five-star reviews and counting, is all about giving you a lit-from-within glow, while also hydrating, cooling, and reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eye area. Yes, this .35-ounce tube really packs a punch, so it's no wonder the actress regularly uses it.
Buy It! Tula Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $23.80 with code CHECKYOURGLOW15 (orig. $28); tula.com
The balm's impressive formula includes a plethora of good-for-your-skin ingredients you can actually feel good putting on your skin, like probiotic extracts that smooth and calm an irritated complexion, hydraulic acid that delivers a surge of hydration, blueberry that protects the delicate skin around the eye, and caffeine, a key wake-me-up ingredient that boosts, tightens, and firms.
You'll find a lot of good and not much bad in this balm. It's formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, formaldehyde, triclosan, retinol, dairy, silicone, gluten, and more. Plus, it's cruelty-free.
No wonder shoppers have called this balm "the best eye product," and as one reviewer pointed out: "The first product to produce results in minutes and leave a shiny finish. I love the cooling sensation!" Another customer shared, "This has saved my mornings. I wake up and immediately use this to wake myself up and take care of my puffy eyes." And plenty others have said it's their secret to making it "look like I got a full night's rest."
Buy It! Tula Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $25.50 with code CHECKYOURGLOW15 (orig. $30); tula.com
Best of all? Using the product is as easy as swiping on lip balm. Simply apply it all around the eye area after your moisturizer to instantly brighten eyes and minimize dark circles. Bonus: You can also use it on your cheekbones, nose, and Cupid's bow to get a coveted glow.
A product you leave on your bathroom counter is one you likely really love. Shop the Moore-approved eye balm for yourself while it's secretly 15 percent off with the code CHECKYOURGLOW15 at checkout, and see why she always has it within arm's reach.
