Mandy Moore's Fluffy Red Carpet Lashes Were All Thanks to This Just-Restocked Lengthening Mascara
Mandy Moore's makeup is always on point, but there was something about her beauty look at last night's Critics Choice Awards that had us in awe. That flawless glow? Those bouncy waves? The shiny pout? All those facets stood out, but nothing beat Moore's big, fluffy eyelashes — and we know how she got them.
Kindra Mann, Moore's makeup artist, didn't rely on fake lashes to achieve all that volume and length. Instead, she reached for a sleek tube of Merit's customer-favorite Clean Lash Mascara that's been flying off the shelves since it launched back in January 2021. A few swipes of its smudge-free jet-black formula, and Moore's lashes could have been mistaken for falsies.
The Merit mascara is a jack-of-all-trades beauty staple that lengthens, adds volume, and conditions — everything you could want in a tube of mascara, right? Its impressive formula includes good-for-your-lashes ingredients, like fatty acids and olive oil esters that nourishes, vitamin B5 that adds shine, and plant-derived rice bran wax that lengthens and adds structure to each individual lash.
Buy It! Merit Clean Lash Mascara, $26; merit.com
The mascara is also vegan and cruelty-free, and according to the product page, it has an EU-compliant formula, which basically means it shuns over 1,400 potentially unsafe ingredients. This also makes it an ideal pick for people with sensitive eyes.
If pros like Mann rely on Merit's mascara to top off a celebrity beauty look for one of the biggest nights in television, you know it must be good. And once you try it out for yourself, you'll understand why it's become a favorite of both customers and makeup artists.
Merit's popular Clean Lash mascara just came back in stock on March 1, but it will definitely sell out again soon. Shop the top-rated lengthening mascara here for next-level lashes.
