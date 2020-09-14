A Friends Makeup Collection Just Dropped at Ulta —and Products Are Already Selling Out

If it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year (because, well, it’s 2020), there’s a new beauty collaboration that might just turn it around. Revolution Beauty just dropped a Friends makeup collection, and everything is at Ulta for less than $25. Oh. My. God. is right!

Its three nine-shade eyeshadow palettes and three lipsticks are odes to Rachel Green, Monica Geller, and Phoebe Buffay. Each product’s packaging features instantly recognizable photos of iconic props from the show that relates to each character — Phoebe’s lipstick and palette are decorated with the yellow taxi cab she inherited from her grandmother, Monica’s showcase her apartment’s purple door and yellow picture frame, and Rachel’s display the burnt orange couch from Central Perk, where she served coffee.

The shades in each palette are aptly named after characteristics and details from their lives that any Friends fanatic would easily understand. Rachel’s palette comes with colors named after her 24-year-old boyfriend, Tag, and her former employer, Barney’s, while Phoebe’s palette features shades dubbed for her hit song “Smelly Cat” and the comic book she stole from Ross, “Science Boy.” Monica’s hues are named Clean for her love of a tidy apartment and Bing for her other love, Chandler.

Their respective lipstick shades remind us of colors they wore throughout the series. There’s also a larger palette with 27 shades named after the show’s beloved main and supporting characters, including Janice, Gunther, and Ursula.

Since the show has such a huge fan base, products like Monica’s lipstick are already starting to sell out — but you can sign up to be notified when they’ll be restocked. If you want to get your hands on a few of the collectibles now, we suggest pivoting quickly to Ulta to add some to your cart before the Revolution x Friends collection is completely sold out.

