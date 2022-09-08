Madison LeCroy Shares the Beauty Staples She 'Never Leaves Town Without'

You might follow her beauty tips on Instagram, know of her salon, or keep up with all the shenanigans on Southern Charm, but if you know Madison LeCroy, you know the girl has style.

No matter if she's on or off-screen, her hair is always magazine-worthy and her skin literally glows (okay, a little might be from Lowcountry heat!). And now, the business owner and mom is ready to share her trade secrets. PEOPLE caught up with the Bravo reality star to learn what beauty products this southern belle swears by.

As a hairstylist and co-owner of Maven, a boutique salon that opened in Charleston last year, LeCroy has several hair tools and products she never leaves town without. You might have caught a hair flip or two this past season of Southern Charm and wondered how LeCroy gets such volume. "I've used every extension brand under the sun, and Great Lengths Extensions is my go-to," she tells PEOPLE. And other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, and Emma Roberts have donned this hair hack as well.

Known for its use of real human hair, Great Lengths adds volume, length, and color effects, in a natural-looking way. These premium hair extensions can only be bought and applied by certified hairstylists, and require special aftercare. "Obviously, there's homework and maintenance — you have to take care of them," says LeCroy. Salons across the country can apply these gorgeous locks, so all you have to do is find your nearest Great Lengths-certified hairstylist.

Shop Madison LeCroy's Beauty Favorites:

Of course, other products and tools contribute to the star's blonde mane as well. LeCroy suggests Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Hair Spray to combat humidity. "It's really good for [taming hair] — the humidity in Charleston is brutal, and that's why [my salon] stays busy because everyone needs help with that, even me," she says. LeCroy is a huge fan of Oribe products in general, adding, "I know they're a little pricey, but I tell girls all the time, your hair is the biggest investment you have. Spend the money — no one's looking at your purse or bag; they're looking at your hair first."

Once her hair is washed and prepped, the salon owner uses the BaBylissPro Rapido Dryer to blow out her locks with an engine literally designed by Ferrari. LeCroy jokes that "everyone dreads hair day because it consumes so much time, but [this dryer] speeds it up." She says it feels "super lightweight" and "dries the hair pretty fast, even with extensions." This dryer comes with six speed and heat settings, two concentrator attachments, and a diffuser. Basically, this dryer brings the speed and lightweight feel of a Ferrari to your hair routine.

Recently, LeCroy hosted an Amazon Live centered on fall hair, and created several different hairstyles for beachy waves and Hollywood glam curls. Her tool of choice? The Bio IonicLong Barrel Curling Iron in the 1.25-inch size. "I don't leave town without it," she says. This curling iron is about two inches longer than many popular hot tools, meaning it can curl larger sections of your hair faster and the back of your head without difficulty. Made of ceramic with a Nanoionic coating that helps water molecules reach the hair, this hot tool actually helps moisturize your hair. And if you're one of those people who always frets that they left the curling iron on — rejoice! This hot tool shuts off after an hour so you can leave the house worry-free.

After a TikTok video went viral this summer for promoting the importance of heat protectant, LeCroy said she started using hair protection more frequently. In the video, a slice of bread is sprayed with heat protectant on one side, and that side comes out of the toaster completely untoasted. LeCroy uses the Kérastase Nectar Thermique Blow Dry Primer. With ingredients like iris rhizome extract, royal jelly extract, and xylose, this cream hydrates and protects the hair from oxidation and high temperatures that come with heat tools. LeCroy says she's noticed a difference in her hair's health since using this leave-in balm.

Considering her upcoming nuptials in November, LeCroy has been super mindful of taking care of her skin leading up to the big day. "I never really neglected my skin," she says. "I would always try new products and whatnot, but [as I'm] getting close to the wedding, I started doing more facials and I realized that this makeup I'd been packing on every day clogged my pores, and all these things I'm trying to avoid."

She says everyone wants dewy skin right now, as "that's the sign of youth." And even if she's not wearing makeup, she'll use a few products to create that glow, such as the Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40 sunscreen and the Tatcha Dewy Mist. "[It can make you] look a little oily," she warns, but she just touches up her T-zone with some powder to reduce any shine.

LeCroy also revealed the product line she loves that hails all the way from Germany. "A lot of people don't know about MBR (Medical Beauty Research)," she explains. "They have a three-in-one cleanser, which I follow with a serum, and then a rich moisturizer. I don't care how tipsy I am at night, I make sure I wash my face every single night," the Southern Charm star jokes. "And if I'm having a breakout, they have a mask I'll sleep in twice a week."

While LeCroy admits she is trying to go lighter with makeup to protect her skin, she still loves a little pop of color. "Anything Charlotte Tilbury makes, I absolutely love," she says. "I'm her biggest fan." LeCroy also "gets asked about that one eye [shadow] palette" she uses frequently, which is the Charlotte Tilbury Darling Eyeshadow Palette. During a recent 'Get Ready with Me' video, LeCroy showed fans that she blends the two non-shimmer shades (#3, a muted peach, and #5, a warm terracotta) in her crease and under her waterline, before packing the #4 (rosy copper) shimmer across her lid. "I really have found that I love their stuff." She finished the look with the Charlotte Tilbury Matte & Metallic Double-Ended Eyeliner in mesmerizing maroon colors.

Editor's Note: Ulta sells this foundation as a refill with the compact sold separately.

LeCroy is also a fan of the Jane Iredale PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation, which she uses as a powder over her existing foundation. "I think it's a modern Mary Kay situation," LeCroy jokes, "and one of those things that doesn't disappoint." In the same GRWM video, she demonstrated how she uses this powder, emphasizing applying it before bronzer, and making sure to carry the powder all the way down your neck.

And for the perfect pucker? "I wear the Laneige Lip Mask every day, during the day, all the time," Lecroy says. "Matte lipstick is not my thing — there's nothing worse for me than to feel like my lips are dry." Plus, now Laneige makes Lip Glowy Balm that comes in tubes, "and you can take it in your bag versus carrying around the [lip mask] jar," says LeCroy. The lip mask features ingredients like vitamin C, coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru butter, and the lip balm is made up of the ladder two ingredients. Combining these lip products for daytime and overnight wear, respectively, is the best way to lock in moisture 24/7.

So, what's next for this southern belle? The next few months are certainly packed with the season eight Southern Charm reunion being filmed in New York City this September, LeCroy's first BravoCon in October, and her dream wedding and honeymoon in November. "There's no pressure to get in shape or anything," LeCroy jokes sarcastically.

And after wedded bliss? "I feel like it might be a good time to expand the salon," she says. "And I did a collab with Beach Riot, which should launch in the next few weeks. It's a bridal collection. I made a swimsuit similar to my wedding dress, [which won't be revealed until after said nuptials], but everything else will be shoppable. That's the current thing I'm working on, but especially after the wedding, who knows? Maybe I'll become the next Charlotte [Tilbury]," she teases, hinting at aspirations of her own line of products.

