Madelyn Cline's Makeup Artist Prepped Her Skin for the 'Outer Banks' Season 3 Premiere with This Hydrating Serum Shoppers say it "works like magic" to replenish dehydrated skin and smooth fine lines Published on February 21, 2023 04:46 PM The moment eager Outer Banks fans have been waiting for is almost here — season 3 of the hit Netflix show officially hits the streamer on February 23. And to kick off the new season, the show's stars hit the red carpet for the official premiere in Los Angeles, and judging by their glam, even the Kooks would be impressed. Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron in the series, stunned in a Stella McCartney crystal embellished dress in pale blue, but it was her radiant complexion that turned heads. And we found the exact products Cline's makeup artist Jen Tioseco used to help the star get her glow. It turns out Dermalogica's Circular Hydration Serum with Hyaluronic Acid is responsible for getting Cline's skin red carpet ready, as it has a blend of nourishing ingredients that are designed to replenish dehydrated skin and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Dermalogica Buy It! Dermalogica Circular Hydration Serum with Hyaluronic Acid, $64; dermalogica.com Pamela Anderson Keeps These Beauty Products in Her Everyday Purse Thanks to an enhanced form of hyaluronic acid, the serum can penetrate the skin's surface for deep hydration. It also has an algae extract in the mix that helps lock in moisture for longer — for up to 10 hours, according to the brand. And plant-derived sugars plus amino acids help prevent future dehydration, while a blend of postbiotics works to balance the skin's microbiome. Tioseco's beauty hack for Cline's glow was to not only apply the serum pre-makeup, but to also mix a little bit into her foundation for a dewy finish. Dermalogica recommends using the serum over freshly cleansed skin in the morning and night before moisturizer. And you don't need a red-carpet event as an excuse to use the product. Hundreds of shoppers have given Dermalogica's Circular Hydration Serum with Hyaluronic Acid perfect five-star ratings and rave reviews that highlight its long-lasting moisture and smoothing properties. "This serum is deeply hydrating and makes my skin super soft and smooth," one reviewer said. An additional shopper echoed this, and wrote, "The serum works like magic and just sinks into my skin, leaving it feeling super hydrated and glowy without feeling oily at all." A third reviewer noted that the serum left their skin "more hydrated" and "radiant," and "wrinkles are less prominent." The Dermalogica Circular Hydration Serum with Hyaluronic Acid does go for $64, but shoppers say it's "totally worth" the price. And if you want to add Cline's full Outer Banks Season 3 premiere skincare prep to your beauty routine, shop the other Dermalogica products her makeup artist used below, including the Micellar Prebiotic Precleanse, Hyaluronic Ceramide Mist, and BioLumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum. Dermalogica Buy It! Dermalogica Micellar Prebiotic Precleanse, $49; dermalogica.com Dermalogica Buy It! Dermalogica Hyaluronic Ceramide Mist, $47; dermalogica.com Dermalogica Buy It! Dermalogica BioLumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum, $74; dermalogica.com