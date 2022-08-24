I Tried Machine Gun Kelly's Nail Polish Line, and the Splatter Top Coat Saved My Vacation Manicure

ICYMI, Machine Gun Kelly recently launched his very own line of clean, vegan, cruelty-free, non-toxic nail polishes, and if you ask me, it was long overdue.

After all, the rockstar singer has been flaunting his freshly painted (and often elaborately decorated) fingers on social media for ages now — intrinsically making his eye-catching, ever-changing digits a big part of his public persona. Now that his edgy-yet-appealing nail lacquer brand, UN/DN, has officially arrived on the scene, I couldn't wait to get my hands on a bottle or two — and happily accepted an invite (perk of the job!) to enjoy a VIP treatment by celebrity manicurist Brittney Boyce (i.e. MGK's go-to nail guru, who also counts Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox as regular clients.)

As for the polish, UN/DN has an appealing shade for everyone, but with an upcoming vacation to Aruba ahead of me, I selected a Barbiecore shade of bright pink from the line, and heeded Boyce's expert advice to layer on the popular Wet Dream Splatter Top Coat for added insurance.

As soon as I hit the island, my flashy mani garnered attention from onlookers everywhere, and I owe it all to the mesmerizing top coat. At $18 a pop, it comes in three versatile shades and is unlike anything I've ever seen before; so I was happy to spread the word about the buzzy new celebrity-backed brand whilst in Aruba.

The top coat is easy to apply and delivers a high impact in one simple swipe. It instantly adds an unexpectedly artsy, almost-graffiti-like effect to solid shades and bare nails alike — and spoiler alert — proved to be the real MVP for majorly extending the life of my manicure during this rough-and-tumble tropical getaway.

I explored Aruba to its fullest and packed in as many activities as I could in five days to soak up this blissful pocket of paradise. As soon as I checked in to the Hilton Aruba, I beelined to the white sand beach and jumped in the crystal clear ocean water to cool off (and shake off any jet lag), before floating in the not one, but two tranquil pools on the property to cap off the first day.

A highlight of the trip included a jaunt over to De Palm Island, where I basked in the sun on a secluded beach and later experienced Sea Trek, an underwater walking experience to take in marine life up close and personal. I touched spiky sea urchins, held wiggly sea cucumbers, and navigated my way past a barnacle-covered sunken ship — all with a pristine UN/DN manicure to boot.

Day after day, I put my UN/DN manicure to the test — sightseeing up a storm (the island boasts awe-inspiring rock formations, magical caves, and a local Butterfly Farm), sailing on a catamaran, snorkeling and swimming in the ocean at every opportunity, and of course, sipping fruity drinks and nibbling on a fair amount of beach-friendly finger food (ah-hem, fish tacos and coconut shrimp) to beat the heat.

By some miracle, my nails stayed intact through it all, largely thanks to the brilliant splatter top coat, which camouflaged minor chips and imperfections like a champ. For a final hurrah in Aruba, I ventured out to the quiet town of San Nicolas to take in the vibrant art murals made famous there and snapped a quick mani selfie in front of one of my favorite walls to pay my respect to creative artists everywhere.

Shop MGK's new line of nail polish below, and be sure to stock up on the must-have splatter top coats while you can.

