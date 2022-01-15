Lucy Hale Can't Be in a Room Without This All-Purpose Ointment, and It's only $7 on Amazon
Have you ever done the "wallet, keys, phone" check before you left the house, only to be later hit with the realization you'd forgotten a lip balm? That rush of panic as you feel your lips becoming dehydrated is not rare — in fact, it even affects celebrities. Actress Lucy Hale dubbed this sense of unease "lip balm anxiety," for which she has found a $7 fix.
Lucas Papaw Ointment is a very straightforward, multiuse, and versatile product — it's a balm that goes, well, anywhere and everywhere. "I discovered this maybe ten years ago, and I probably have 10 tubes of this stuff just laying around," Hale told The Strategist. "Every makeup artist I know has it in their kit. Even if I'm not wearing any makeup, I at least have some of this on my lips," the actress said.
Hale is so reliant on having a lip balm within arms reach that she further elaborated, "I have what I like to call lip balm anxiety: I have to have lip balm on me or at least in the room because I hate not having anything on my lips, and I kind of panic when I can't find any." The most appealing part of the Papaw Ointment is that it's simple and basic, which is why the actress uses it on "elbows, cuticles, hands, sunburned skin, basically everything."
If you're unfamiliar with Lucas Papaw's Ointment, think of it as a vaseline-like product with a little extra oomph. The hero ingredient in the formula, which, according to the brand, is 100 years old, is fresh, fermented papaya. The other main ingredients are what you'd expect — petroleum jelly and wax.
Hale isn't alone in using this for almost everything. One shopper said they successfully used the balm to heal and de-swell dry, split lips. Several other shoppers have praised its eczema benefits; one Amazon reviewer went as far as to say, "This worked from the start — overnight I saw a difference. It's now a week after the initial use and my eczema hasn't returned." Many shoppers simply use this as a lip balm. The lesson is, whatever skin ailment you have, Lucas Papaw Ointment will do the trick, and for only $7.
