The Volumizing Mascara Amazon Shoppers Call a 'Miracle' Is Discounted for a Super Limited Time
Clear some room in your virtual shopping cart because Amazon's first-ever holiday beauty sale is underway. The online retailer is helping you to get a major jump on your holiday shopping with savings in multiple categories across its website. As part of its special pre-Black Friday savings, Amazon will feature limited-time daily deals, and today's featured discounts include a sale on one of its most popular mascaras.
The L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara has remained a constant favorite among Amazon shoppers. A previous top-selling Cyber Monday product in 2019, the mascara is on sale again this year, and for 24 hours only, you can save 34 percent on what one customer called "a miracle."
Buy It! L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara, $6.59 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
Earning more than 42,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, the mascara was made to lengthen lashes without leaving behind any dreaded clumps. Its waterproof formula can "withstand tears" and its accompanying brush comes with 200 bristles for precise application. "I am 53 years old and have used many mascaras in my life," one reviewer shared. This is simply the best product I have ever used. It gets every single lash on the first try. It literally builds them with the brush on the first coat. I have called so many friends letting them know that this is the one."
Even trusted by Blake Lively for the 2018 Met Gala and Beyoncé at her 2018 Coachella performance, the volumizing mascara is also a constant favorite among shoppers that try it. Another reviewer vowed to never purchase any other mascara, and wrote, "There [are] no clumps, it makes lashes full with one application, and it doesn't flake, even in the heat."
With so many favorable reviews and its frequent comparisons to more expensive high-end products, it seems like now is your turn to try the mascara that one reviewer called "an absolute favorite." Just don't wait too long to press purchase, as only hours remain in this sale.
- The Volumizing Mascara Amazon Shoppers Call a 'Miracle' Is Discounted for a Super Limited Time
- Over 7,000 Shoppers Love This $20 Baseboard Cleaner That Grabs 'Every Single Piece of Dust'
- This Weatherproof Outdoor Space Heater Keeps Shoppers Cozy in 40-Degree Weather — and It's Surprisingly Affordable
- Ashley Graham's Go-To Micellar Water for Removing Makeup Is on Sale for Only $11 at Amazon