One Bottle of This Anti-Aging Serum Sells Every Minute, and It's Now Cheaper Than It Was on Black Friday
Searching for that one miracle anti-ager can lead you down a rabbit hole of all-too-expensive skincare products. A good hyaluronic acid serum can cost well over $100, but since the ingredient has a seemingly magical ability to manage mature skin concerns, it's no wonder why so many are willing to pay top dollar.
Luckily for budget-conscious youthful skin-seekers, the top-rated L'Oréal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum is currently on sale on Amazon — and it's even more affordable than it was on Black Friday. In fact, this is the cheapest the serum has ever been, now only $13 with a substantial 46 percent discount on its 1 fluid ounce bottle.
It has more than 21,000 five-star ratings, and some even call it the "world's best serum" in their reviews. It's one of Amazon's best-selling facial serums, and thanks to the limited-time savings, sales have spiked by nearly 40 percent in the last 24 hours alone.
Hyaluronic acid is the primary ingredient behind its fast-acting formula that "outperforms $200 products," and for maximum efficiency, it includes two types: 1 percent of low-molecular weight, and 0.5 percent of high-molecular weight. A strong humectant that attracts hydration, hyaluronic acid can retain 1,000 times its weight in water, in turn plumping the skin to fill fine lines and wrinkles. Not to be missed, vitamin C is also on board, serving as an antioxidant that protects the skin from free radical-induced damage due to UV-ray exposure.
The hero combo results in a serum that quickly targets troubled skin, hydrating and smoothing with noticeable results in just days of consistent use. "I was really skeptical when I ordered this product," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I couldn't even have imagined that it would work half as well as it does. After only five days I can already see a significant difference. I had a fairly deep permanent crease between my eyebrows that drove me crazy. It's barely even visible now."
One even said they saw a difference after a single application: "When I first started dating my boyfriend, he asked me, 'What happened under your eye? Did you have an injury as a kid?' Nope. That was just a deep wrinkle. So I figured I needed to do something about it and thought I would try this. With just one use, the deep wrinkle under [my] eye was already significantly less visible. I am in love with this product. I've only been using it for a few days, but I can already see the difference in my appearance and lines under and around my eyes. I highly recommend [it] to anyone!"
This epic deal won't last long, so snap up a star serum while it's still $13 — the lowest price it's ever been.
