39,000 Shoppers Love This $6 Mascara That 'Makes Eyes Pop' with Just a Few Coats

"I love the way this mascara makes my eyes pop," another reviewer wrote. "It goes on evenly and it's subtle enough that it doesn't look like you have a crazy color on your lashes."If you're ready to join the huge worldwide fan club, there's no waitlist or shortage (especially if you're a Prime member). You can get the lash enhancer for under $10 on Amazon right now, and even set yourself up to save every time you restock your supply by taking advantage of the retailer's subscribe and save offer. If the reviewers are right, brighter eyes are just a couple of coats away.