39,000 Shoppers Love This $6 Mascara That 'Makes Eyes Pop' with Just a Few Coats
You don't have to spend hours applying makeup (like Kylie Jenner!) to achieve a flattering look. In fact, just a few swipes of this Amazon find will completely transform your eyes, according to a number of shoppers.
Despite its low price, L'Oreal Paris' Voluminous mascara has racked up over 39,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who love its lengthening, volumizing, and staying power that's "better than any of the really expensive formulas." The $6 mascara is one of Amazon's best-selling overall, and while all of the hues have received praise, shoppers rave the most about the burgundy color, calling it "gorgeous" and "very flattering."
The drugstore beauty find comes in six washable colors in addition to waterproof formulas, and shoppers can also get it with a primer that makes lashes look bigger than the mascara alone. Its thick brush tapers, making it easy to reach corners, and its buildable formula makes it even more versatile. Achieve a more subtle look with just a layer or two, or pile it on for thick, noticeable lashes. Even Jane Fonda has raved about it, touting its no-clump formulation.
Besides Fonda, thousands of Amazon shoppers love it. Women of every eye color — green, blue, and brown — describe it as flattering and claim it really makes their eyes pop. Many point out that it's easier to wear than other common mascara shades. "Black mascaras are too severe-looking for me," one reviewer wrote. "Brown is blah and blue, too vivid. This is wonderful. It doesn't look plum when it's on. It looks natural and accents my green eyes."
"I love the way this mascara makes my eyes pop," another reviewer wrote. "It goes on evenly and it's subtle enough that it doesn't look like you have a crazy color on your lashes."If you're ready to join the huge worldwide fan club, there's no waitlist or shortage (especially if you're a Prime member). You can get the lash enhancer for under $10 on Amazon right now, and even set yourself up to save every time you restock your supply by taking advantage of the retailer's subscribe and save offer. If the reviewers are right, brighter eyes are just a couple of coats away.
