Amazon's Under-the-Radar Sale on L'Oréal Paris Products Is Packed with Shopper-Loved Beauty
Calling all beauty lovers: It's time to make some room in your virtual shopping cart! Amazon just launched a limited-time bundle deal on some of its most popular products across skincare, makeup, and hair care.
Right now, when you spend $30 on select L'Oréal Paris products at Amazon, a $10 discount will automatically apply at checkout (meaning you don't need a special discount code). The under-the-radar promotion includes shopper-loved must-haves like anti-aging creams, mascaras, serums, and more. Some of them are already on sale, so with these sneaky savings, you're getting double discounts.
Read on to learn more about our top picks — you'll fill your cart in no time.
Best L'Oréal Paris Products on Sale:
- L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara, $8.24 (orig. $9.99)
- L'Oréal Paris Hair Color Root Cover Up, $19.94
- L'Oréal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Liquid Foundation, $4.72 (orig $10.95)
- L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Fragrance-Free Moisturizer, $38.47
- L'Oréal Paris Magic Anti-Redness BB Cream, $15.92
- L'Oréal Paris Revitalift 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum, $15.92
- L'Oréal Paris Original Lengthening Mascara, Pack of 2, $17.70
- L'Oréal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer, $8.98 (orig. $11.49)
- L'Oréal Paris EverPure Purple Shampoo, $17.68
- L'Oréal Paris EverPure Purple Conditioner, $18.81 (orig. $19.99)
- L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Retinol Night Serum, $25.76 (orig. $29.99)
Some of the brand's most popular moisturizers are eligible for this deal, so if your skin is still recovering from harsh winter air, now's a great time to stock up. Looking to add something to your routine that does double duty? Check out the Revitalift Fragrance-Free Moisturizer, which has more than 20,000 five-star ratings and customers who have been fans for years.
It's formulated with proven anti-aging ingredients like retinol, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C to minimize the appearance of wrinkles, even out skin tone, and leave you looking plump. You can pair it with this nighttime serum for an extra boost of retinol, but be sure to add it into your routine gradually (starting twice a week) to prevent dryness.
Those looking to refresh their makeup bags should consider the Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara. Beyoncé and Blake Lively both used it as recently as 2018, and it's garnered over 52,000 five-star ratings, with reviewers saying that it's "one of the best mascaras" they've ever tried. The long-lasting formula stays on for hours without flaking and makes lashes look longer with just one coat.
While this L'Oréal deal at Amazon runs through March 20, we recommend picking up these best-selling products now before supplies run out. Keep scrolling to shop, or head to Amazon to see the full on-sale collection.
