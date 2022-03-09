Amazon's Under-the-Radar Sale on L'Oréal Paris Products Is Packed with Shopper-Loved Beauty

Those looking to refresh their makeup bags should consider the Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara. Beyoncé and Blake Lively both used it as recently as 2018, and it's garnered over 52,000 five-star ratings, with reviewers saying that it's "one of the best mascaras" they've ever tried. The long-lasting formula stays on for hours without flaking and makes lashes look longer with just one coat.