Can’t Find L’Oréal’s TikTok-Famous Powder Foundation Anywhere? Amazon Has a Secret Stash

The foundation went viral after TikTok user Rocio Soria posted a side-by-side comparison applying a $34 industry favorite to one side of her face and this $12 dupe to the other. For nearly a third of the price, the L'Oréal foundation looked just as good as its costly competitor — if not better. The original video was viewed by nearly 7 million people, with fellow TikTokers generating even more hype by following suit with posts of their own.