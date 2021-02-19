Can’t Find L’Oréal’s TikTok-Famous Powder Foundation Anywhere? Amazon Has a Secret Stash

It's no secret that TikTok is a treasure trove of life-changing beauty trends, products, and hacks. From a revoltingly satisfying foot peel mask to a must-buy oil-reducing facial roller, what goes viral on the platform truly runs the gambit — but once it does, good luck finding it in stock.
The latest TikTok beauty buy to break the Internet is the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation-in-a-Powder, which features a revolutionary 24-hour formula that combines the coverage of a liquid with the comfortable, lightweight feel of a powder. Its flawless matte finish reduces shine without a heavy feel or visible cakiness, giving skin a natural blurring effect that'll effortlessly even out the appearance of your complexion.
The foundation went viral after TikTok user Rocio Soria posted a side-by-side comparison applying a $34 industry favorite to one side of her face and this $12 dupe to the other. For nearly a third of the price, the L'Oréal foundation looked just as good as its costly competitor — if not better. The original video was viewed by nearly 7 million people, with fellow TikTokers generating even more hype by following suit with posts of their own.
The L'Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation-in-a-Powder literally just launched in December, but in true TikTok-famous form, it's already sold out everywhere except L'Oréal's direct site. Walmart and Ulta Beauty are both completely out of online stock in nearly every shade, and TikToker Randa Rose warns that in-store availability is also slim, noting that she had to visit four Ulta locations before finding the foundation on shelves.
If drugstore-hopping isn't conducive to your hectic schedule, we found one sneaky way to get this must-have foundation in hand the moment it restocks. Almost all 16 shades are available for preorder on Amazon, and with most ship times ranging between two and four weeks, you'll receive yours while the hype is still hot.
Amazon reviewers who've already tested the foundation agree: This is one TikTok trend totally worth trying. In addition to its impressive look and feel, shoppers rave about its long-lasting transfer-proof finish — a makeup must for mask-wearing in 2021. And also important as we ease into warmer weather, this foundation is proven to be fully heat-, sweat-, and waterproof.
"I never thought that I could forego liquid foundation until I tried L'Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation-in-a-Powder," says "It is a creamy formula that starts out like a regular powder, but transforms into an amazing foundation that blurs any imperfections on my skin. It is transfer proof, sweat proof, and really does last all day. It does not cling to my dry patches or look cakey either."
Take a cue from countless TikTok beauty experts and Amazon reviewers and preorder the foundation on Amazon for just $12 below.
Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation-in-a-Powder, $11.99; amazon.com
