PEOPLE Readers Love This Anti-Aging Face Serum, and Now It's on Major Sale

If you're always on the lookout for effective and affordable beauty products, here's a deal you won't want to miss out on.
The L'Oréal Paris Pure Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging Serum has been one of the most purchased beauty products by PEOPLE readers this year, which is a pretty impressive stat given just how many there are in that category on Amazon. Since the serum is so loved (the thousands of positive reviews and sales stats speak for themselves), we've been keeping tabs on it, and we're happy to report that it's marked down handsomely ahead of Prime Day.
With the promotion on this crowd pleaser, you can snag a bottle for just $24 — a steal for anyone looking to turn back the hands of time.
If hyaluronic acid sounds familiar, it's because this potent ingredient is best known for boosting hydration levels and diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles — which results in dewy, plumper-looking skin. This miracle worker also has the added benefit of vitamin C, which helps even out skin tone and enhance radiance.
For best results, apply the serum to a clean, slightly damp face on the forehead, cheeks, and chin and allow it to absorb into the skin. Then smooth on a layer of moisturizer to seal it in (you can also use a light face mist for added hydration) and let it dry for a few minutes before applying makeup.
It's no wonder this glowy serum has racked up rave reviews from so many Amazon shoppers. One reviewer has sworn by the above method and said it's "a game-changer" for their 40-plus skin.
Another added that after consistent use, they can tell "it really is making a difference" and that their complexion "felt smoother [and] looked more youthful." A third customer basically summed it up when they described it as "the single most impressive beauty product" they have encountered — and we're sold!
Add the reader-loved L'Oréal serum to your cart while you can get this early Prime deal to get a radiant glow for summer.
