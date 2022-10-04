Lifestyle Beauty This 'Forgiving' Nail Polish That Conceals Imperfections Keeps Selling Out — but It's in Stock and on Sale Now More than a million bottles have sold since its launch By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 4, 2022 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If maintaining a perfect manicure is a mission you could use a little help with, we feel you. Between busy schedules and rising costs at the nail salon, it's no wonder so many people are saving time and money with DIY manicures these days, and shoppers are turning to one particular polish so frequently, it's not always easy to find it in stock. Press-On Nails Are Having a Major Moment — and These Are the Best According to customers, the Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer is the at-home essential for pulling off a professional-looking polish job, even if you're an amateur. It delivers a glossy, neutral finish that hides imperfections and lasts for days. It debuted with a milky white shade in 2019 and was followed up by a sheer baby pink color in 2021, and a rep for the brand tells PEOPLE that it's been flying off shelves since its launch. Amazon Buy It! Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer in Pink, $20, amazon.com; $15 with code FNF25, londontownusa.com More than a million bottles of the innovative formula have been sold around the country at retailers like Ulta and Amazon — and it's even sold out a few times. But right now, the pretty polish is currently in stock in both shades now. And better yet, on sale. If you buy direct from Londowntown, the maker of this popular formula, you can save a few bucks by entering code FNF25 at checkout, so there's never been a better time to get your hands on a bottle or two to try it out for yourself. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Refresh Your Home with Trendy Rattan Decor and Furniture from Amazon — Sale Prices Start at Just $10 11 Cozy Home Essentials to Shop on Amazon, According to Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre Travis Barker Only Wears Vegan Leather, Including These Exact Boots on Amazon From the looks of its steady stream of positive reviews and impressive sellout stats, this cool nail concealer won't disappoint. One satisfied shopper on Amazon said it's the "easiest and most forgiving nail product" they have "ever used," noting that it "dries so fast." A second Amazon reviewer said they are "so incredibly pleased with this brand," it's leaving them "speechless." They added that it's"well worth the $20 price tag to not have to pay attention to [their] nails for an entire week." Stock up on the popular nail concealer from Londontown while it's on sale now. Amazon Buy It! Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer in White, $20, amazon.com; $15 with code FNF25, londontownusa.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.