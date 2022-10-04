This 'Forgiving' Nail Polish That Conceals Imperfections Keeps Selling Out — but It's in Stock and on Sale Now

If maintaining a perfect manicure is a mission you could use a little help with, we feel you.

Between busy schedules and rising costs at the nail salon, it's no wonder so many people are saving time and money with DIY manicures these days, and shoppers are turning to one particular polish so frequently, it's not always easy to find it in stock.

According to customers, the Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer is the at-home essential for pulling off a professional-looking polish job, even if you're an amateur. It delivers a glossy, neutral finish that hides imperfections and lasts for days. It debuted with a milky white shade in 2019 and was followed up by a sheer baby pink color in 2021, and a rep for the brand tells PEOPLE that it's been flying off shelves since its launch.

More than a million bottles of the innovative formula have been sold around the country at retailers like Ulta and Amazon — and it's even sold out a few times. But right now, the pretty polish is currently in stock in both shades now. And better yet, on sale.

If you buy direct from Londowntown, the maker of this popular formula, you can save a few bucks by entering code FNF25 at checkout, so there's never been a better time to get your hands on a bottle or two to try it out for yourself.

From the looks of its steady stream of positive reviews and impressive sellout stats, this cool nail concealer won't disappoint. One satisfied shopper on Amazon said it's the "easiest and most forgiving nail product" they have "ever used," noting that it "dries so fast."

A second Amazon reviewer said they are "so incredibly pleased with this brand," it's leaving them "speechless." They added that it's"well worth the $20 price tag to not have to pay attention to [their] nails for an entire week."

Stock up on the popular nail concealer from Londontown while it's on sale now.

