I had never been a dry shampoo fan. People going days on end without washing their hair? Using dry shampoo alone to make it look halfway decent, or even great? Totally baffling to me.

Still, I wanted to feel better about how my hair looked on non-wash days. Between normal washings, my hair tends to be oily, frizzy, and lifeless — despite being naturally wavy. So I've cycled through a dozen or so drugstore-brand dry shampoos of every variety, trying to find one that smelled good, worked well, and lasted all day. And I was disappointed over and over again because they never did all three.

But recently, I was able to test out a majorly popular option for work: Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo. I had polled friends and family for quite a while about dry shampoos they loved, and this brand was the one people raved about the most. It's been fronted by A-list celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Lily Collins and is no stranger to "best-of" lists.

And now, I finally understand the hype. This is the first dry shampoo I love and look forward to using. It not only refreshes the look of my hair, but makes it feel clean. Not to mention, the smell alone is worth every penny.

Buy It! Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, $28; amazon.com

A normal application of the Living Proof spray-on dry shampoo feels so much more effective than other brands I've tried. Dirt and sweat actually feels like it's lifted away, and my hair looks voluminous, less greasy, and ready to be styled.

All you do to use it is spray onto sections of your hair that feel greasy or dirty, wait about 30 seconds, and then massage or shake your fingers through, combing the product through from the roots out. Right away, your hair should look and feel better, and the scent should linger all day too.

I also feel good about the Living Proof shampoo because it's free of parabens, silicones, and phthalates, and the brand is cruelty-free, with no animal testing. And I'm not the only one who's totally sold on this hair solution: It's racked up 3,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, and several reviewers call it out as their "personal favorite," among other high praise.

I'd shied away from trying this brand at first simply because it's higher-end, with higher price tags to match. But I've since come to the conclusion that investing a bit more money into a hair product always ends up being worth it, and this is a perfect example.

You can try it for yourself and join me in grabbing a bottle of Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo from Amazon for $28.

