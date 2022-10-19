Lifestyle Beauty I've Tried and Disliked a Dozen Dry Shampoos, but Now I'm Obsessed with This Popular Brand That Smells Amazing By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 19, 2022 03:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon I had never been a dry shampoo fan. People going days on end without washing their hair? Using dry shampoo alone to make it look halfway decent, or even great? Totally baffling to me. Still, I wanted to feel better about how my hair looked on non-wash days. Between normal washings, my hair tends to be oily, frizzy, and lifeless — despite being naturally wavy. So I've cycled through a dozen or so drugstore-brand dry shampoos of every variety, trying to find one that smelled good, worked well, and lasted all day. And I was disappointed over and over again because they never did all three. But recently, I was able to test out a majorly popular option for work: Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo. I had polled friends and family for quite a while about dry shampoos they loved, and this brand was the one people raved about the most. It's been fronted by A-list celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Lily Collins and is no stranger to "best-of" lists. And now, I finally understand the hype. This is the first dry shampoo I love and look forward to using. It not only refreshes the look of my hair, but makes it feel clean. Not to mention, the smell alone is worth every penny. Amazon Buy It! Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, $28; amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. A normal application of the Living Proof spray-on dry shampoo feels so much more effective than other brands I've tried. Dirt and sweat actually feels like it's lifted away, and my hair looks voluminous, less greasy, and ready to be styled. All you do to use it is spray onto sections of your hair that feel greasy or dirty, wait about 30 seconds, and then massage or shake your fingers through, combing the product through from the roots out. Right away, your hair should look and feel better, and the scent should linger all day too. I also feel good about the Living Proof shampoo because it's free of parabens, silicones, and phthalates, and the brand is cruelty-free, with no animal testing. And I'm not the only one who's totally sold on this hair solution: It's racked up 3,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, and several reviewers call it out as their "personal favorite," among other high praise. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Amazon Shoppers Say This Silk Pillowcase Is 'By Far the Softest' One They've Tried — and It's as Little as $8 Shoppers Say This Convertible Carry-On with a Garment Bag 'Fits Everything You Need' — and It's on Sale Spanx Is Coming for Your Wardrobe with These New Staples That Were Just Added to a Collection Oprah Loves I'd shied away from trying this brand at first simply because it's higher-end, with higher price tags to match. But I've since come to the conclusion that investing a bit more money into a hair product always ends up being worth it, and this is a perfect example. You can try it for yourself and join me in grabbing a bottle of Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo from Amazon for $28. Annie Burdick is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.