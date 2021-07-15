Celebrities Are Obsessed with Dry Brushing, and You Can Get Your Own Tool for Under $20 on Amazon

There are some brave souls who — in the name of flawless skin — aren't afraid to try the most bizarre celebrity-backed treatments. But if you're not sold on the idea of a vampire facial or bee sting therapy, there's one star-approved technique that's easy to get behind: dry brushing. For the uninitiated, it consists of scrubbing the entirety of your body with an exfoliating brush to slough off dry skin and boost circulation. And if you want to try the practice that throngs of celebs won't go without, Amazon has a petite handheld version of the skincare tool to get you started.