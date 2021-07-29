Lindsay Lohan Uses This Supermodel-Favorite Sunscreen for Her Fair Skin
There's no two ways about it: The aughts are having a renaissance. It only takes two minutes on TikTok to spot teens revamping 2001's best trends, so it's no wonder that Megan Fox and Paris Hilton are back in the cultural spotlight. And going by her post on Instagram yesterday, Lindsay Lohan is also back in the game.
Just a week after The Parent Trap's 23rd birthday (how?!), Lohan dropped the beauty routine that has her skin glowing like it's 1998. It's not for the faint of heart, but considering how gorgeous Lohan looks in the accompanying shot, her typical 10-step skin and makeup regimen is seriously effective.
"On a daily basis, I start my day with moisturizer: @aveneusa. And because I have such fair skin I always use spf: @isdin, then I conceal with @narsissist and add some @benefitcosmetics color balm for pinkish lips 👄 and @westmanatelier bronze and highlight 🤩 Lastly, I use @givenchybeauty phenomen'eyes mascara and I'm ready for the day 😘 At the end of the day I cleanse with @proactiv and @arconalosangeles face wipes and apply some @isdin k-ox eye cream and moisturize again 🥰."
Some solid recommendations from Lohan, and an innovative use of emoji as punctuation. The Isdin sunscreen Lohan reaches for is a celebrity favorite: Both supermodel Miranda Kerr and Zosia Mamet turn to the brand's SPF for coverage, and while Lohan didn't specify which of the brand's two sunscreens she uses, both are a safe bet. Isdin's Eryfotona Actinica Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 is the crowd pleaser, winning over 1,300 five-star ratings on Amazon (and "wholehearted recommendations" from shoppers' dermatologists). People are in awe of how effectively it also fades sun spots.
Buy It! Isdin Eryfotona Actinica Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50, $55; amazon.com
Lohan's makeup picks boast even larger followings, like Nars concealer, a go-to for celebrity makeup artists that's won 904,100 "loves" on Sephora's website. Westman Atelier, meanwhile, was founded by celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman, and thanks to her knack for sculpting glowing skin for pals like Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Drew Barrymore, the clean brand's bronzer and highlighter have already gained icon status.
We hadn't pegged Lohan for a beauty aficionado, but who knows? Maybe she's following in Scarlett Johansson and Carmen Electra's footsteps and laying the groundwork for her own line. Stranger things have happened in 2021 — just take Bennifer 2.0.
Shop Lohan's favorites below.
Buy It! Avène Revitalizing Nourishing Cream, $36; aveneusa.com
Buy It! Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, $30; sephora.com
Buy It! California Kissin' ColorBalm Moisturizing Lip Balm, $21; ulta.com
Buy It! Westman Atelier Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer, $75; credo.com
Buy It! Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Highlight, $75; credo.com
Buy It! Givenchy Phenomen'Eyes Mascara, $32; qvc.com
Buy It! Proactiv Renewing Cleanser, $37.50; amazon.com
Buy It! Arcona Triad Pads Refresh Facial Toner Pads, $38; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Isdin K-Ox Under-Eye Brightening Cream, $97; amazon.com
