Lily Collins Keeps Her Hair Shiny and Hydrated with This Smoothing Hair Oil
Photo Credit: Getty
If you've ever wondered how Lily Collins keeps her hair so healthy-looking on and off camera, we've got the scoop.
The Emily in Paris star is the new brand ambassador for Living Proof (yes, the science-based buzzy haircare line that Jennifer Aniston put on the map way back when), which may explain why her hair has been looking extra luscious lately. The 33-year-old actress tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that she relies on the next-level formulas to keep her strands in superior condition and trusts the brand to always deliver.
"What I found with Living Proof is what they say they do, they do. And I'm like, God this stuff smells good."
While she prefers a low maintenance routine when the cameras aren't rolling, Collins consistently reaches for a few tried-and-true Living Proof products that work wonders on her hair. A rep for the brand tells us that the Mank actress is a fan of three best sellers in particular: the Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo, the No Frizz Vanishing Oil, and the Full Dry Volume and Texture Spray.
Since a smoothing oil is always of interest to us (frizzy flyaways, anyone?), we dug a little deeper into the magic behind the top-rated, humidity-fighting hair oil. Turns out, the fast-absorbing miracle worker features a blend of five oils that mimic the hair's natural composition, and helps replenish any lost lipids while adding tons (and tons) of gorgeous shine.
"Hydration is a big thing for me because all the heat and styling takes its toll, so keeping it really hydrated and shiny is a priority," Collins shared in a press release. "My hairstylist uses No Frizz Vanishing Oil on my ends — it doesn't feel greasy and makes my hair look shiny and hydrated." After admiring all of those mesmerizing hairstyles seen in Emily in Paris, we don't blame her one bit for making this product a mainstay in her arsenal.
Shop all of Collins' favorite Living Proof products below, and be sure to check out the site to explore the full collection.
Buy It! Living Proof Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo, $30; livingproof.com
Buy It! Living Proof No Frizz Vanishing Oil, $30; livingproof.com
Buy It! Living Proof Full Dry Volume and Texture Spray, $32; livingproof.com
