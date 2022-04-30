Lily Collins Keeps Her Hair Shiny and Hydrated with This Smoothing Hair Oil

"Hydration is a big thing for me because all the heat and styling takes its toll, so keeping it really hydrated and shiny is a priority," Collins shared in a press release. "My hairstylist uses No Frizz Vanishing Oil on my ends — it doesn't feel greasy and makes my hair look shiny and hydrated." After admiring all of those mesmerizing hairstyles seen in Emily in Paris, we don't blame her one bit for making this product a mainstay in her arsenal.