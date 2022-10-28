Letitia Wright was glowing on the purple carpet, and she has the little skincare tool that's taking over Hollywood to thank for that.

Earlier this week, she attended the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Marvel Studios' Black Panther, in Los Angeles. Wright wore a black Alexander McQueen suit, which featured a blazer with a crystal-encrusted, harness-like design that resembles the style her late friend and co-star Chadwick Boseman wore to the 2018 Academy Awards.

For makeup, she opted for a smoky eye and glossy lip, and we couldn't help but notice her radiant glow, which we learned was made possible with the Solawave Wand.

"Skin prep is one of the most important steps in my process," Wright's makeup artist, Sheika Daley, tells PEOPLE. Before using Lancôme Absolue Moisturizer and Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Cream, Daley used the pocket-size red light therapy tool on the actress, and she broke down her step-by-step process for us.

Daley applied a small amount of the brand's Renew Complex Serum to Wright's skin before moving the device up and down along her neck and each side of her face. Then she focused on the under-eye area, working the wand outwards from the corner of each eye. Daley noted that she could instantly see a visible difference in the puffiness and dark circles around Wright's eyes, adding that the wand left a "fresh glow in time for the red carpet."

In case you missed it, the Solawave Wand has been used on countless celebrities ahead of red carpet events, including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Mandy Moore, and Megan Fox. Sydney Sweeney also uses it in her regular skincare routine.

There are four dermatological technologies packed into the sleek but mighty tool — the most important being red light wavelengths at 660 nanometers, which penetrate deeply into skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines and sun damage. It also features microcurrents that stimulate muscles and help with signs of anti-aging, therapeutic warmth that aids in the absorption of products and reduces redness, and low vibrations that provide a depuffing facial massage.

Since its debut in 2020, the skincare wand has racked up hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers, who are calling it "magical" in their reviews. People are noticing their skin looks more radiant, even, and smooth after consistently using, and many can see results after just one use.

Since its debut in 2020, the skincare wand has racked up hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers, who are calling it "magical" in their reviews. People are noticing their skin looks more radiant, even, and smooth after consistently using, and many can see results after just one use.

Get Letitia Wright's secret for glowing skin ahead of the Wakanda Forever debut on November 11 so that you can head to the theaters with an equally radiant complexion.

