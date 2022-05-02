Lauren Hutton's Beauty Routine Includes This Top-Rated Hair Oil That Shoppers Call a "Holy Grail Product"

Here's the thing: Beauty regimens can get incredibly complicated these days, and that's why Hutton's was so refreshing. "The only beauty ritual I have is washing my face with soap and water," she shared with the publication before she called out the two products she regularly uses: the ​​StriVectin S.T.A.R. Light Retinol Night Oil that she says "does really good things for your skin" and the Briogeo B.Well Organic + Cold-Pressed 100% Castor Oil that "makes [her] hair a little less dry and nasty."