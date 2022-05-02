Lauren Hutton's Beauty Routine Includes This Top-Rated Hair Oil That Shoppers Call a "Holy Grail Product"
Model Lauren Hutton basically broke the internet with her topless Harper's Bazaar cover shoot. The 78-year-old looked as stunning as ever, and the interview was as insightful as you'd think. The part that stood out to use the most, though? Her no-frills beauty routine.
Here's the thing: Beauty regimens can get incredibly complicated these days, and that's why Hutton's was so refreshing. "The only beauty ritual I have is washing my face with soap and water," she shared with the publication before she called out the two products she regularly uses: the StriVectin S.T.A.R. Light Retinol Night Oil that she says "does really good things for your skin" and the Briogeo B.Well Organic + Cold-Pressed 100% Castor Oil that "makes [her] hair a little less dry and nasty."
Castor oil, an old-school health aid, has been praised for its multitude of beauty benefits for hair, nails, brows, lashes, and skin. "Castor oil is anti-inflammatory and has antibacterial properties," Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist, once shared with PEOPLE. "[It's] extremely moisturizing, can stimulate hair growth, nourish hair follicles, and deeply condition your hair," she added.
Buy It! Briogeo B.Well Organic + Cold-Pressed 100% Castor Oil, $26; amazon.com and briogeohair.com
The Hutton-approved Briogeo find is made from 100 percent organic, fair trade certified castor oil from India that is naturally cold-pressed, which means "it contains the highest amount of nutrients and trace minerals originally present in the seed after it has been picked," per the product description. It's also formulated with humectants, which nourishes and moisturizes, vitamin E, a natural antioxidant that may assist in hair growth, and omega fatty acids. You know, all that good stuff.
No wonder Hutton and hundreds of others regularly use the Briogeo castor oil. Many shoppers have dubbed it a "holy grail product" for hair growth and scalp health on the brand's website. "I have a dry flakey scalp and tried everything on the market and nothing," wrote one shopper. "Used a little bit of this overnight and my scalp was completely healed and normal. No flakes and it didn't make my hair greasy or anything."
Another shopper noted that "this one smells good [and is] easy to pump with [a] nice secure lid!" If you've tried others, you'll know the same can't always be said.
Other helpful tips from people who've used it? A little goes a long way with this castor oil, making the small 1.5-ounce bottle worth its $26 price. So whether you have a dry, flaky scalp or your hair's in need of some TLC, this Hutton-approved castor oil will surely work some magic. Shop it for $26 at Briogeohair.com or on Amazon.
- Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring and Summer Styles Ends Today
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code