The First Beauty Product to Be Recognized as Safe for Psoriasis Is a Foundation from This Oprah-Approved Brand

We're no strangers to dry skin in the winter, but sometimes, these areas of irritation can be more than just a rough patch.

You may have heard the term "psoriasis" thrown about in the past few years, as celebrities like Kim Kardashian have opened up about their experiences with the autoimmune disease. Studies show that this skin condition, which produces inflamed scales and spots of irritation, is actually pretty common, affecting more than 7.5 million US adults. And unfortunately, it can be difficult to find makeup that not only masks psoriasis, but is also completely safe to use on affected skin.

But in an announcement by the National Psoriasis Foundation, the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation from Oprah-approved beauty brand Laura Geller has been awarded the first-ever Seal of Recognition for a makeup product. The stamp of approval means that the foundation has been deemed safe for "those living with psoriatic disease, as well as for those with severe sensitive skin," according to the seal's requirements. The foundation is available in nine shades, from porcelain to toffee, and provides full coverage.

And it's super on sale, too. Until February 2, you can score it for 35 percent off, plus take an extra 15 percent off with our exclusive promo code 15JN. You can also find the Laura Geller foundation on Amazon, and over at QVC, it comes packaged with a travel-ready makeup brush.

Laura Geller

Buy It! Laura Geller Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation, $19.89 with code 15JN; laurageller.com

"It's natural coverage, it's easy to apply, and it takes no thought. It's got so many pluses about it," brand founder Laura Geller tells PEOPLE. "And now this being that tip of everything — it's just unbelievable to get that seal of recognition."

The marbled-looking foundation, with its swirled concoction of light and dark shades, is formulated to match your skin's natural high points and shadows. Its texture is delightfully lightweight and provides medium to full coverage, depending on the way you apply it; use a fluffy brush for lighter coverage and a dense Kabuki brush for more opacity, though Geller says a sponge or a cotton pad will work well too.

Amazon

Buy It! Laura Geller Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation, $19.89 with code 15JN; laurageller.com

But the one thing Geller wants you to know about this foundation is that it's not a powder — in fact, it's a cream pigment that's baked for 24 hours, so that it can provide the blurring, semi-mattifying results you're looking for without stripping your skin of hydration. Because of this, it can be used on uneven texture, fine lines or wrinkles, and mature skin.

The Laura Geller foundation is formulated with white tea (an anti-inflammatory agent), Centella asiatica (a healing medicinal herb), and antioxidants to lock in moisture while also providing nourishment for psoriasis-affected skin.

Amazon

Buy It! Laura Geller Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation, $19.89 with code 15JN; laurageller.com

"I've always loved it, my customers who use it love it, but to be able to share this with people who suffer from extreme sensitivity and psoriasis… it's kind of massive," Geller concludes.

Whether or not you have psoriasis, grab this award-winning foundation while it's as little as $20 with code 15JN.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

---