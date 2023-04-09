This Oprah-Approved Beauty Brand Is Offering Sliding Discounts Based on Your Age — but Only for Today

Everything at Laura Geller is at least 40 percent off

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

Published on April 9, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Laura Geller sale TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

You know the saying: When you get older, you get wiser… and apparently, an even bigger discount on beauty products, from a brand that Oprah Winfrey approves of, anyway.

To celebrate National Mature Women's Day, Laura Geller is offering an age-based discount for customers over 40 that works on any products across its website. For example, if you're 50 years old, you'll get 50 percent off. Essentially, the older you are, the greater the discount — but you can only apply for it on Sunday, April 9.

Head to the beauty brand's website to enter in your email address and birthday in the pop-up box to receive a unique code, which will be delivered to your inbox on Tuesday, April 11. The code is valid through the end of the month, so no need to worry about using it that day.

Even if you're in your 20s or 30s, there's something in store for you, too. Everyone, regardless of age, can get 40 percent off all Laura Geller beauty products with the code M40, now through Monday, April 10. Keep scrolling to shop our seven favorite picks on sale now.

Shop Laura Geller Makeup Products on Sale:

Oprah put one of the brand's eyeshadow palettes made on her highly regarded Favorite Things list in 2022. Sadly, that exact palette seems to be unavailable, but there are plenty of other good finds, like the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation. The best-seller offers light-to-medium coverage and has over 7,000 five-star reviews.

It's just over $20 right now, comes in nine shades, and is safe for people with psoriasis to use. One shopper, who uses the product as a finishing powder, said, "It blurs the fine lines like magic… It's incredible. I am constantly getting compliments on how young I look, and [how] I have the most beautiful skin."

Laura Geller Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation
Laura Geller

Buy It! Laura Geller Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation in Fair, $21.60 with code M40 (orig. $36); laurageller.com

Add some dimension to your eyes with this $14 Double Eyeshadow Stick and Powder duo. It has both a cream side and powder side, which you can pack on in whichever order you'd like. Since no brushes are needed, it's a convenient product to bring with you when traveling or doing your glam on the go.

Laura Geller Make it a Double Eyeshadow Stick and Powder
Laura Geller

Buy It! Laura Geller Make It a Double Eyeshadow Stick and Powder in Absinthe, $14.40 with code M40 (orig. $24); laurageller.com

Made in three different shades, these bronzing sticks have a subtle luster packed in the formula. Each one sculpts and carves the face, while providing hints of champagne, topaz, and gold, respectively. Buff it into the skin with your fingers or a brush wherever you want some more definition, and maybe even use it as an eyeshadow, too.

Laura Geller Italian Marble Bronzer Stick
Laura Geller

Buy It! Laura Geller Italian Marble Bronzer Stick in Espresso Martini, $20.40 with code M40 (orig. $34); laurageller.com

Keep scrolling to shop more beauty products on sale at Laura Geller now, or wait a few days to get an even steeper discount with your special code.

Laura Geller Laura's Essentials Timeless Terracotta Multi-Finish Eye & Face Palette
Laura Geller

Buy It! Laura Geller Laura's Essentials Timeless Terracotta Multi-Finish Eye & Face Palette, $15 with code M40 (orig. $25); laurageller.com

Laura Geller Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbleized Blush
Laura Geller

Buy It! Laura Geller Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbleized Blush in Apricot Berry, $18 with code M40 (orig. $30); laurageller.com

Laura Geller Jelly Balm Hydrating Lip Color
Laura Geller

Buy It! Laura Geller Jelly Balm Hydrating Lip Color in Just Peachy, $12.60 with code M40 (orig. $21); laurageller.com

Laura Geller Spackle Skin Perfecting Primers: Tinted Primers
Laura Geller

Buy It! Laura Geller Spackle Skin Perfecting Primers: Tinted Primers in Champagne Glow, $21.60 with code M40 (orig. $36); laurageller.com

