This Ice Roller Wakes Me Up in the Morning Better Than Coffee Can, and It's on Sale for $10 Today

No matter how well-rested I feel, I seem to always wake up with a puffy face. And with spring on the horizon, my seasonal allergies certainly won't help combat that annoying problem. That's why I purchased the highly rated Latme Ice Roller a few months ago. And right now, you can snag it on sale for just $10 at Amazon — which is the lowest price it's been in 30 days.

The ice roller is designed with a detachable, cylindrical head that you can pop in the freezer or refrigerator to cool off and firm up. Once you're ready to use it, simply reattach the head to the tool. I keep mine in the freezer whenever I'm not using it since I find a colder temperature works better for de-puffing my face; the instant iciness gives me (and my skin) a burst of energy.

First, I apply a facial oil or emollient moisturizer on my face before using the ice roller, as it provides an easier surface to glide on. Then, I swipe the ice roller in an upward motion toward my hairline to ensure it lifts my skin instead of dragging it down. This technique also helps with lymphatic drainage, which is especially great if I'm feeling congested.

I also tend to carry a lot of tension in my neck and shoulders, so I like to use the ice roller to massage stress and soreness out of those muscles, too. Plus, it can help soothe irritation from headaches, sunburns, bug bites, and other nuisances, according to the brand. Just be sure to clean the roller head in between uses to keep germs at bay; I typically use warm water and a gentle soap or facial cleanser.

Don't just take my word for it, though, the Latme Ice Roller has also racked up 9,600 five-star ratings from Amazon customers. One shopper said it works "better than splashing water" on their face to wake up, while another reviewer called it a "life saver" for helping soothe "headaches [and] migraines." A third user with TMJ wrote that it helps "relax" their jaw, and a fourth person said that the ice roller makes their "sinuses feel better at the end of a long day."

Nip facial puffiness, irritation, soreness, headaches, and congestion in the bud with the help of the Latme Ice Roller while it's 41 percent off at Amazon.

Clara McMahon is a commerce writer who covers home, fashion, beauty, and more. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her favorites.

