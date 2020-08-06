This Popular K-Beauty Brand Is Now Selling Skincare Bundles with Cloth Face Masks

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

You’ve probably seen Lapcos’ popular sheet masks at Anthropologie or your local gift store. The brand’s masks are known for their wide range of ingredients (think pearl and aloe) that tackle various skin concerns, like dullness and pore appearance. Now, you can get your favorite sheet masks in a bundle with a cloth face mask.

Like many other brands, Lapcos recently shifted its resources into making cloth face masks for customers due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can purchase its masks as a three-pack for just 10 on Amazon, or you can opt for a “self care set” with five sheet masks and one cloth mask for $21.

If you don’t want just one kind of sheet mask in your set, Lapcos also offers a variety pack bundle that includes the milk, honey, pearl, and charcoal masks, plus one of the brand’s exfoliating skin pads.

Customers rave that the Lapcos sheet masks are non-irritating, don’t cause breakouts, and leave their skin with a “sparkling glow.” As for its cloth face masks, shoppers call them “comfortable, affordable, and sensible.”

“These masks are soft and the shape of them makes it lay on my nose just right so not only does it fit under my glasses, it keeps the steam from my breath from escaping directly to my glasses,” one reviewer wrote. “My dad was especially happy to find a mask that doesn't pull on his ears like his others do. I already loved the Lapcos brand for their moisturizing masks, so I can't tell you how thrilled I am to see that they are now making protective masks.”

