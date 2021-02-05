One Tube of This Celeb-Loved Hydrating Balm Sells Every Minute Globally

And if there's one product from Hadid's routine that anyone with dry skin should make note of, it's Lanolips' 101 Multi-Balm Ointment that can do more than just hydrate parched skin. Hadid said she uses it not only as a lip balm, but also as a primer because it locks in moisture, allowing makeup to glide more seamlessly onto the skin. "I find that right where my eyebrows are, where they start, gets really dry," said the supermodel. "But I like to sometimes dab [the 101 Ointment] there because I just think that eyebrow product, like pencil and stuff, goes on better."