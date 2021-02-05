One Tube of This Celeb-Loved Hydrating Balm Sells Every Minute Globally

New mom and Vogue cover star, Gigi Hadid, opened up all about her post-pregnancy life in an interview with the magazine this month. Aside from discussing her baby daughter Khai with boyfriend Zayn Malik, her at-home birth, and her post-pregnancy body, she also revealed her maternity beauty routine. In a Vogue Beauty Secrets video, Hadid, 25, who is a Maybelline spokesperson, walked us through her favorite moisturizing, cleansing, and makeup products.
And if there's one product from Hadid's routine that anyone with dry skin should make note of, it's Lanolips' 101 Multi-Balm Ointment that can do more than just hydrate parched skin. Hadid said she uses it not only as a lip balm, but also as a primer because it locks in moisture, allowing makeup to glide more seamlessly onto the skin. "I find that right where my eyebrows are, where they start, gets really dry," said the supermodel. "But I like to sometimes dab [the 101 Ointment] there because I just think that eyebrow product, like pencil and stuff, goes on better."
Lanolips Strawberry 101 Ointment Multi-Balm
Hadid is just one of many celebrities who have given the hydrating balm their stamp of approval — Drew Barrymore, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Alicia Keys, Chelsea Handler, and Sienna Miller have all praised Lanolips' 101 Ointment. It's so popular, in fact, that one tube sells every minute globally, according to the Lano brand.
Made with Australian-sourced lanolin (oil from sheep's wool), the balm is capable of holding 200 percent of its weight in moisture. Cracked heels, dry nasal passages, chipped cuticles, chapped lips, windburn, and even papercuts are all no match for Lanolips' balms. Sure enough, Hadid said she dabs the balm onto her cheekbones (aside from between her eyebrows) since the 101 Ointment can be used to give a dose of hydration wherever it's needed.
While Hadid used the brand's strawberry-scented version, the 101 Ointment comes in tons of other flavors, too, from an original unscented version and summery peach to pear and lemon. Shop the Lanolips 101 Ointment Balm in various scents below.
