I Haven't Used Chapstick in 5 Years Thanks to This Celebrity-Favorite Lip Mask

Having grown up in the desert, I have a tendency to drink more coffee than water throughout the day. The result? Leaving me dry and chapped for most of my life. My lips in particular were constantly chapped to the point of cracking, despite slathering on chapstick numerous times a day.

This was the case for years — until I discovered the life-changing magic of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

While the beauty brand's name is French-inspired, Laneige is actually a Korean skincare line. The Lip Sleeping Mask launched over five years ago in Sephora, following the success of the brand's other popular nighttime skincare products, like the Water Sleeping Mask.

I've been using the lip mask almost since its debut, thanks to a lucky run-in with a Sephora employee who recommended it as one of her favorite new products. I had explained to her that no matter how much chapstick I seemed to use, my lips were still always dry. But after using it for just one night, I was instantly hooked. I coated my lips in the balm before bed and was shocked to wake up with a silky, flake-free pout. My biggest discovery? I didn't use chapstick once throughout the rest of the day.

The Lip Sleeping Mask has a thick, rich texture and boasts several moisturizing ingredients, including coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru butter, in addition to vitamin C and an antioxidant-rich berry fruit complex. The product lasts for up to eight hours, and while I prefer the original berry, it's also available in other flavors, including sweet candy and vanilla.

For the last five years, my evening skincare routine involves rubbing my nightly moisturizer across my lips before layering on the Laneige lip mask. I've found this helps to lock in even more hydration overnight, leaving my lips wonderfully moisturized by the time I wake up in the morning. The best part? I've completely ditched all other chapsticks and lip balms and have never looked back.

At $24, it's a pricey product compared to most chapsticks. But one small tub easily lasts me six months, and it works so well I've now used several jars of it down to the very last drop. Gone are the days of having flaky or cracked lips, even in the middle of winter — and that's worth every penny. I never hesitate to repurchase it even at full price, and in the rare case when it does go on sale, I always stock up.

But you don't just have to take my word for it. In the last couple years, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has amassed a large following. Celebrities from Kate Moss to Kate Hudson and Drew Berrymore swear by it; according to Amazon, shoppers have bought over 20,000 jars of the beloved balm just in the past month; and when it went on sale during Prime Day last year, PEOPLE readers snatched it up in droves.

If you want hydrated, silky lips without having to reach for chapstick multiple times a day, this is the product for you. Trust me, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is that girl. Shop the ever-popular lip mask for just $24 at Sephora and Amazon.