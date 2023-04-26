I Haven't Used Chapstick in 5 Years Thanks to This Celebrity-Favorite Lip Mask

It keeps my lips hydrated and moisturized all day long

By
Hannah Freedman
Hannah Freedman
Hannah Freedman

Hannah Freedman is a content strategy manager on the eCommerce team and an award-winning writer and editor. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she worked as an editor across digital and print publications, including Insider, Family Traveller, and O, The Oprah Magazine. She has nearly a decade of experience in the travel, lifestyle, and eCommerce space and has also written for outlets including Vanity Fair, Thrillist, Brides, Here Magazine, Greatist, Roads & Kingdoms, and more. Hannah holds a BA in English & Creative Writing with a Spanish minor from The George Washington University and an MS in Publishing & Digital Media from New York University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 09:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Repeat Customer Laneige Lip Mask Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Having grown up in the desert, I have a tendency to drink more coffee than water throughout the day. The result? Leaving me dry and chapped for most of my life. My lips in particular were constantly chapped to the point of cracking, despite slathering on chapstick numerous times a day.

This was the case for years — until I discovered the life-changing magic of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

While the beauty brand's name is French-inspired, Laneige is actually a Korean skincare line. The Lip Sleeping Mask launched over five years ago in Sephora, following the success of the brand's other popular nighttime skincare products, like the Water Sleeping Mask.

I've been using the lip mask almost since its debut, thanks to a lucky run-in with a Sephora employee who recommended it as one of her favorite new products. I had explained to her that no matter how much chapstick I seemed to use, my lips were still always dry. But after using it for just one night, I was instantly hooked. I coated my lips in the balm before bed and was shocked to wake up with a silky, flake-free pout. My biggest discovery? I didn't use chapstick once throughout the rest of the day.

Repeat Customer Laneige Lip Mask
Amazon

Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24; amazon.com

The Lip Sleeping Mask has a thick, rich texture and boasts several moisturizing ingredients, including coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru butter, in addition to vitamin C and an antioxidant-rich berry fruit complex. The product lasts for up to eight hours, and while I prefer the original berry, it's also available in other flavors, including sweet candy and vanilla.

For the last five years, my evening skincare routine involves rubbing my nightly moisturizer across my lips before layering on the Laneige lip mask. I've found this helps to lock in even more hydration overnight, leaving my lips wonderfully moisturized by the time I wake up in the morning. The best part? I've completely ditched all other chapsticks and lip balms and have never looked back.

At $24, it's a pricey product compared to most chapsticks. But one small tub easily lasts me six months, and it works so well I've now used several jars of it down to the very last drop. Gone are the days of having flaky or cracked lips, even in the middle of winter — and that's worth every penny. I never hesitate to repurchase it even at full price, and in the rare case when it does go on sale, I always stock up.

Repeat Customer Laneige Lip Mask
Amazon

Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24; sephora.com

But you don't just have to take my word for it. In the last couple years, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has amassed a large following. Celebrities from Kate Moss to Kate Hudson and Drew Berrymore swear by it; according to Amazon, shoppers have bought over 20,000 jars of the beloved balm just in the past month; and when it went on sale during Prime Day last year, PEOPLE readers snatched it up in droves.

If you want hydrated, silky lips without having to reach for chapstick multiple times a day, this is the product for you. Trust me, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is that girl. Shop the ever-popular lip mask for just $24 at Sephora and Amazon.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Oprah Leather Blazer tout
Oprah Put an Edgy Twist on the Spring Blazer Trend Kate Middleton and Jennifer Garner Are In On
Kyoto Birkenstocks Tout
Why Haven't These Birkenstock Sandals Blown Up Yet?
BISSELL Little Green Pro Portable Carpet TOUT
There's a Black Friday-Level Sale on This Highly Rated Bissell Carpet Cleaner at Amazon Right Now
Related Articles
Oprah Leather Blazer tout
Oprah Put an Edgy Twist on the Spring Blazer Trend Kate Middleton and Jennifer Garner Are In On
Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Jenner Reveals How to Get Her Exact Lip Look as She Launches New Lipstick Collection (Exclusive)
The A-List: Selena Gomez Viral Bum Bum Cream Tout
Selena Gomez Uses This Viral Moisturizing Cream That Makes My Dry Skin Feel as Smooth as Velvet
https://www.tiktok.com/@alixearle/video/7224262873806146858 https://www.tiktok.com/@alixearle/video/7224262873806146858
Alix Earle Shares Makeup-Free TikTok Without Beauty Filter to Show Her Acne: 'Just Know It's Normal'
Brie Larson Lip Mask TOUT
Brie Larson Uses This $14 Lip Mask from the Brand That Martha Stewart Has Trusted for 40 Years
DRY SHAMPOO WITH OAT MILK - NON-AEROSOL
The Brand Behind the Best Dry Shampoo We Tested Is on Sale — but Not for Much Longer
Rene Furterer Sale
This Hair Growth Serum That Shoppers Call a 'Miracle in a Bottle' Is on Sale — but Only for a Few More Days
Tula Cooling Eye Balm Mandy Moore Uses
Mandy Moore Uses the Brightening Eye Balm That's My Secret for Faking 8 Hours of Sleep
Amazon's Best-Selling Nightgowns 'Feels More Expensive Than It Is,' and It's on Sale for Just $17 Tout
This Popular Sleep Shirt Is 'Perfect for Staying Cool' on Hot Nights — and It's Only $17 Right Now
I’m a Repeat Customer of This Ultra-Thick Moisturizer That Soothes My Winter Flakes and Summer Sunburns TOUT
I'm a Repeat Customer of This Ultra-Thick Moisturizer That Soothes My Winter Flakes and Summer Sunburns
The Brand Behind This Popular Lash Serum Is on Sale at Sephora Right Now, and Prices Start at Just $20
The Lash Serum Shoppers Say Gives Them 'Longer, Fuller Lashes' Is on Sale at Sephora Right Now
MSQ Eyelash Separator Mascara Applicator Tout
This Best-Selling $5 Makeup Tool with 10,000+ Perfect Ratings Is the Secret to Defined Eyelashes
Sephora Sale Tout
Sephora's Spring Sale Has Deals on These Products That Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, and Selena Gomez Use
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
7 Beauty Essentials Ciara Can't Live Without
Under Eye Mask
These Eye Masks Brighten and Tighten My Puffy Under-Eyes in the Morning, and You Can Buy Them on Sale Today
Ugg sandals sale one-off
These 'Comfortable and Cute' Ugg Sandals That Shoppers Wear 'All Day' Are Up to 62% Off at Amazon