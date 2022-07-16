The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask That Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is Back in Stock After Selling Out at Amazon
Shoppers, editors, and even celebrities can't get enough of this sought-after beauty find — and thankfully, it's back in stock.
Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask has received glowing reviews and earned an allegiance of fans, including celebrities like Brooke Shields and Kendall Jenner. The best-selling lip balm has earned 6,800 five-star ratings. And after selling out during Prime Day, it's now back in stock at Amazon.
The lip mask is designed to heal chapped lips overnight, working while you sleep to deliver hydration and antioxidants through its hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and coconut oil formula. The Korean beauty find comes with a small stick applicator, and is now offered in six varieties, including the original berry, a special BTS limited edition gummy bear, and a new limited edition mango flavor that was released this month.
Though the brand labels it as an evening treatment, many users wear it during the day, too, raving about its moisturizing power and its natural-looking shine. "It's mostly sheer and glossy, but with a slightly pink opacity to it that makes lips look evened out and really beautiful," one reviewer wrote.
And owners say it's also great to prep your pout for other lip products, like lipsticks and glosses. "I just had to write a review because, for years, I've suffered from severely chapped lips no matter the season," one reviewer wrote. After dropping hundreds of dollars with no luck, this shopper was amazed to discover this $24 solution.
"Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over. And by day two, I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sunup to sundown, and [it] works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference long wear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap-free lips."
The hydrating lip treatment has become a favorite with A-listers since it launched in 2017. Stars including Zoe Saldaña, Nina Dobrev, Kaia Gerber, Molly Sims, Lili Reinhart, and Gemma Chan have all revealed that it's a part of their routine.
And celebs aren't the only ones who consider this product a staple. According to the brand, it's so popular that one tub of the balm is sold every three seconds. It's also achieved best-seller status at Amazon where it's currently ranking as its best-selling mask overall. Amazon shoppers have given the balm five-star for its moisturizing power, flavor, and overall value. One reviewer put it simply by writing, "this is truly the most soothing and moisturizing product I've ever used."
There's no word on further sales or promotions, but given its growing fan base, it may move quickly again. If you're ready to see what all of the fuss is about, grab it now while it's back in stock.