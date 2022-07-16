The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask That Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is Back in Stock After Selling Out at Amazon

And celebs aren't the only ones who consider this product a staple. According to the brand, it's so popular that one tub of the balm is sold every three seconds. It's also achieved best-seller status at Amazon where it's currently ranking as its best-selling mask overall. Amazon shoppers have given the balm five-star for its moisturizing power, flavor, and overall value. One reviewer put it simply by writing, "this is truly the most soothing and moisturizing product I've ever used."