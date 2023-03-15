Could the Secret to Lady Gaga's Speedy Makeup Removal Be… Argan Oil?

Lady Gaga hit the Oscars' champagne carpet this year in a fresh-off-the-runway Versace gown and full glam — then stripped it all off to perform barefaced in jeans and a tee during the show. And it left fans wondering how she got all of that heavy makeup off in time for her performance.

The secret might be argan oil. In a 2019 interview, Gaga's makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, named Lancôme Bi-Facil her go-to makeup remover, adding, "Also, argan oil — Gaga taught me that. If you have heavy eye makeup or waterproof products, just straight up argan oil is really great to just remove everything and melt it off. I learn so much from her!"

Gaga's red carpet beauty look was inspired by Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love" music video, with heavily-linked smokey eyes, hot pink blush, and a striking red lip. To create the look, Tanno used products from Haus Labs, Gaga's makeup line known for its highly pigmented products, including Color Fuse Powder Blush and Atomic Shake Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick.

It was no small task to wipe it all away in time for Gaga's stripped-down performance of her nominated song "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick — and argan oil may have helped speed up the process. If you're interested in putting it to the test, consider Pura d'Or Organic Morrocan Argan Oil, a top-rated option available at Amazon with over 17,000 five-star ratings (and currently on sale for just $9).

A reviewer who has purchased the product five times wrote, "it removes my waterproof mascara in no time without irritating my eyes." Another customer said, "This stuff is really good for removing makeup," and added, "[it] cleans all my makeup off with absolutely no effort or scrubbing. My face feels more hydrated afterward than with usual makeup removers."

In addition to melting makeup, the multi-purpose oil can be used to hydrate hair and skin, and some shoppers use it on their brows and lashes to promote growth. At only $9, argan oil is worth a try.

