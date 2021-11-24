Lady Gaga Is Wearing Her Own Lipstick in the House of Gucci Movie Poster, and It's on Amazon

Gaga is wearing the Stefania shade from the Tanti Baci Extreme Cream Mini Lipstick Set, which includes five colors that are designed to flatter a range of skin tones and named after Italian icons (including Haus's very own Italian-American founder). Gaga's creamy red lipstick is not sold individually and only available in the set, which comes complete with a vegan leather pouch. The mini lipstick set officially launches on November 25 and costs $58, but you can add it to your cart now to preorder it.