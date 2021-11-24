Lady Gaga Is Wearing Her Own Lipstick in the House of Gucci Movie Poster, and It's on Amazon
Lady Gaga just dropped a new makeup collection — and it features the exact lipstick she's wearing in the House of Gucci poster.
The star's latest Haus Laboratories launch, Casa Gaga, is inspired by the new film and "all things Italian," Haus Labs's global artistry director, Sarah Tanno, told Byrdie. The collection, available on Amazon, features eyeliner, lip glazes, cheek and lip tints, highlighter, and a set of mini lipsticks.
Gaga is wearing the Stefania shade from the Tanti Baci Extreme Cream Mini Lipstick Set, which includes five colors that are designed to flatter a range of skin tones and named after Italian icons (including Haus's very own Italian-American founder). Gaga's creamy red lipstick is not sold individually and only available in the set, which comes complete with a vegan leather pouch. The mini lipstick set officially launches on November 25 and costs $58, but you can add it to your cart now to preorder it.
The Haus Laboratories best-selling liquid eyeliner got a makeover for the Casa Gaga collection, and it now comes in stylish gold packaging. The eyeliner has racked up 8,800 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, who say it "doesn't budge" and "glides on with very little effort."
While the collection just launched, products are already selling out — the Glam Highlighter Brush is backordered, and the Tutti Gel-Powder Highlighter is the hottest Face Blush release, which means tons of people are currently purchasing it.
If you want to try it all, you can get a bundle of the limited-edition collection, which includes the mini lipstick set, liquid eyeliner, highlighter and highlighter brush, one lip glaze, and one all-over cheek and lip rouge for $198. The bundle comes in a chic vegan leather case that matches the lipstick set's pouch, a $62 value.
Shop the rest of the Haus Laboratories Casa Gaga collection on Amazon.
