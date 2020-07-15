Lady Gaga’s Entire Makeup Line Is 30% Off Right Now — Including Her Top-Rated Eyeliner

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga is officially one year old!

The makeup collection created by the star launched on Amazon last June — and since then, it’s built a fan following and racked up impressive reviews. (It’s even earned a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things list.) Here are five Haus Laboratories top-sellers you can get on sale for 30 percent off through July 20:

Inspired by the makeup she’d buy at New York City drugstores before a show when she was still an aspiring singer, the line is full of bold colors, glitter, and metallic shades. While the initial launch only included a handful of products, the collection now contains everything from liquid eyeliner to matte lip crayons.

One of the brand’s best-selling products is the Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner, which has over 1,000 five-star ratings. The matte eyeliner pen has a quick-dry formula and a flexible felt tip, and it’s smudge- and flake-proof. It’s available in black and brown shades, and shoppers call it their “new go-to liner.” You can snag it now for just $14.

Even Gaga’s newer Haus Laboratories products, like her eyeshadow palettes, are included in the sale. The singer released her limited-edition Stupid Love Eyeshadow Palette last month, which is named after her first single released off of her sixth studio album, Chromatica. It contains 18 vivid shades with multiple finishes, and over 70 percent of shoppers have left it a five-star review.

