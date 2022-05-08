Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories Beauty Line Is Coming to Sephora: 'Dream Come True'

"The Future Is Beautiful," Lady Gaga wrote to announce that her vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics brand Haus Laboratories is coming to select Sephora stores next month

The Grammy Award winner, 36, announced Sunday that her vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics brand Haus Laboratories will be carried by the beauty retailer next month with a brand new lineup of products.

"I'm extremely excited to announce that we are bringing brand-new, supercharged, clean artistry makeup to the world, through a place that has inspired me for years, Sephora!" Gaga wrote on Instagram. "At Haus Labs, artistry is for everyone, and no one should have to damage their skin or sacrifice their principles and values to be self-expressive with high-performance makeup."

The "Plastic Doll" singer noted that the brand will be available June 9 on Sephora's website for those in the United States and Canada (and globally on HausLabs.com), as well as in 25 stores before expanding to more locations. Additionally, they'll roll out new products this fall. "I know you're going to love them as much as we do!" Gaga added.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping make this dream come true. The Future Is Beautiful. — xx, @ladygaga," she concluded.

Lady Gaga launched Haus Laboratories exclusively on Amazon in Sept. 2019. The line was inspired by her early days as an aspiring singer, shopping for makeup before shows at drugstores in New York City.

"Color is completely transformative — it's powerful, it's beautiful, and it's how I found my voice with makeup," she said at the time. "I discovered myself, but also other people discovered me, for me, through the way that I was expressing myself."

The Chromatica artist (born Stefani Germanotta) previously expanded on how makeup has helped her evolve and develop her music persona during an interview with Allure for their Best of Beauty issue in 2019.

"I never felt beautiful, and I still have days that I don't feel beautiful," she said. "All of the insecurities that I've dealt with my whole life from being bullied when I was younger, they come right back up to bite me."