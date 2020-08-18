Kylie Jenner’s Popular Skincare Collection Just Landed at Nordstrom

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Since its highly anticipated launch last year, the popular skincare collection created by Kylie Jenner has only been available on the brand’s website. Now, you can shop a majority of the line at Nordstrom, and expect to see the products in the retailer’s physical stores starting September 16.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The skin and body care collection consists of a range of products, including face wash, sunscreen, moisturizer and body lotion, face and body scrubs, and more. The products have racked up thousands of impressive reviews on kylieskin.com and continue to sell out often. The 13 Kylie Skin products featured on Nordstrom all come in sleek millennial pink or white packaging and range in price between $10 and $39.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash, $24; nordstrom.com; Kylie Skin Broad Spectrum SPF 40 Face Sunscreen, $28; nordstrom.com

Kylie Skin’s most reviewed product is the face wash — it has over 3,700 five-star reviews on the brand’s site. Shoppers rave that the nourishing cleanser (which is made with kiwi seed oil and vitamins C and E) is refreshing, rinses off all traces of makeup with just one pump, and leaves skin glowing.

Shoppers are also fans of the Vanilla Milk Toner, which targets pore appearance and promises to replenish the look and feel of your skin. PEOPLE beauty editor Kaitlyn Frey even named it her favorite out of the entire line after she tested the collection for eight weeks. “The milky texture feels so soothing and nourishing, especially after spending a long day outside in the sun,” Frey says.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Kylie Skin Vanilla Milk Toner, $22; nordstrom.com

If you don’t want to commit to full-sized products, the brand offers a mini set that features the Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vanilla Milk Toner, and Vitamin C Serum for $39.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set, $39; nordstrom.com