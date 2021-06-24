Shoppers of All Ages Call Kylie Jenner's Sunscreen Oil 'SPF Dreams' - and It's 50% Off at Nordstrom
Discovering a good sunscreen is like dating: It takes some trial and error, but after you find the one, you just know. If you haven't fallen head over heels for a sunscreen just yet, shoppers at Nordstrom think this sunscreen oil from Kylie Jenner's skincare collection is true love - and it's 50 percent off right now.
As the name of the Kylie Skin product implies, the formula is oil-based. but unlike harmful tanning oils of the past, this one has broad-spectrum SPF 30 to protect your skin, plus antioxidants and coconut and sunflower seed oils that lock in moisture. Between the sun protection, the hydration, and the easy absorption, shoppers are nothing short of "obsessed," going so far as to call the product "SPF dreams."
Buy It! Kylie Skin Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil, $16 (orig. $32); nordstrom.com
'The oil also leaves behind a light and pleasant scent with every spritz thanks to that coconut oil. And you know that pesky white cast that some SPFs leave behind? That's never a problem with an oil.
Shoppers have seriously fallen for the sunscreen oil, especially its texture. "It's not super oily, and it smells SO good. I would definitely purchase it again," a shopper writes.
Other reviewers can't get over the scent. "It smells soooo good, and it soaks into my skin so nicely!" another shopper says, while a third writes: "The smell does it for me, though, so delish! I wish the bottle was bigger LOL!"
Even shoppers in their 50s are relying on 23-year-old Jenner's formulation. "As a 57-year-old businesswoman, I love the feel of this sunscreen and the smell. I need all the protection I can get. Thank you, Kylie, xo," one reviewer says.
Add the Kylie Skin Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil to your Nordstrom cart while it's a whopping 50 percent off and see if you, too, will fall for it.
