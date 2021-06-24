Shoppers of All Ages Call Kylie Jenner's Sunscreen Oil 'SPF Dreams' - and It's 50% Off at Nordstrom

As the name of the Kylie Skin product implies, the formula is oil-based. but unlike harmful tanning oils of the past, this one has broad-spectrum SPF 30 to protect your skin, plus antioxidants and coconut and sunflower seed oils that lock in moisture. Between the sun protection, the hydration, and the easy absorption, shoppers are nothing short of "obsessed," going so far as to call the product "SPF dreams."