Kylie Jenner’s Entire Eyeshadow Palette Line Is 55% Off at Ulta Right Now

You might not be putting on a lot of makeup these days, but this new deal could have you picking up a brush again: All Kylie Cosmetics eyeshadow palettes are on major sale at Ulta right now!

You can snag any of the five “Kyshadow” palettes offered at Ulta for 55 percent off, which knocks the price down to just $19 (originally $42). This is a big deal because it’s not very often we come by a discount this good on any of Kylie Jenner’s popular beauty products. Each palette contains an array of nine pressed powder shades that are known for their velvety smooth texture and highly pigmented color payoff, which offers a medium, buildable coverage on the lid.

Whether you prefer a subtle smoky eye or love a pop of color, there’s a palette for everyone’s desired look included in the sale: The Bronze Palette has a mix of cool- and warm-tone brown shades that are perfect for everyday use, whereas The Blue Honey Palette features teal and sparkly gold hues that are great for when you want to go bold. Now’s the perfect time to experiment with new makeup looks, and here’s hoping Jenner will be posting some new tutorials on social media soon.

We don’t know when this amazing deal ends (or how long palettes will stay in stock), so be sure to add one to your cart soon!

Buy It! Kylie Cosmetics The Sorta Sweet Palette Kyshadow, $19 (orig. $42); ulta.com

Buy It! Kylie Cosmetics The Bronze Palette Kyshadow, $19 (orig. $42); ulta.com

Buy It! Kylie Cosmetics The Burgundy Palette Kyshadow, $19 (orig. $42); ulta.com

Buy It! Kylie Cosmetics The Purple Palette Kyshadow, $19 (orig. $42); ulta.com

Buy It! Kylie Cosmetics The Blue Honey Palette Kyshadow, $19 (orig. $42); ulta.com

