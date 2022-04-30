An Impressive New Eyeliner from This Celeb-Approved Beauty Brand 'Gives the Perfect Cat Eye,' Shoppers Say
We're seeing stars with KVD Beauty's new Tattoo Pencil Gel Eyeliner.
The latest launch timed perfectly with the announcement of Paris Jackson as the face of the celebrity-loved brand, and the 24-year-old actress is doing her part to promote the smoother gel version of its popular liquid Tattoo Liner. If you're forever on the hunt for the perfect long-wear liner that won't smudge or budge, we highly suggest you give this one a go.
The new Tattoo Pencil Liner retails for just $22 and features gorgeous, high-impact pigment with a bold matte finish. Whether you prefer a striking eye effect or something more soft and alluring, this liner goes with the flow. To date, it's already racked up hundreds of positive reviews in just a few short weeks after hitting shelves — most of which speak to the richly pigmented color and precise application with each stroke.
It's available in 10 matte shades (including an inky black, cool brown, smoke gray, deep emerald, vibrant cobalt blue, and more), and promises to be waterproof, transfer-resistant, and fade resistant for all-day wear on the lid or waterline. For a little background, a rep for the brand tells us that the product was inspired by the two foundations of tattoo artistry (lining and shading), so it's no wonder the elevated formula is already a fan favorite.
One reviewer said the liner "easily glides on and gives the perfect cat eye," and also added that it's "long lasting, but easy to remove." Another satisfied shopper said that the price point was just right for the overall payoff. "[It's] easy to use and twists up [so it requires] no sharpening, which is amazing! [It] lasts a long time and is a great value for the quality and price."
A third reviewer echoed this sentiment. "It was a bit more expensive than my usual drugstore pencil liner, but [it] was definitely worth it for the quality and wear of the product. The gel applied very smoothly, and I loved the pigment. Definitely a good choice for an everyday easy eyeliner, or [I] can keep it a bit sharper for a more formal look."
Safe to say this versatile liner won't let you down, and its transfer-proof formula will come in handy for the summer months ahead. Shop the latest launch from KVD Beauty below.
