Shoppers Call Kristen Bell's Go-To Face Serum 'Magic' for Irritated Skin, Acne, and Rosacea
For people on the pale side, a noticeable flush can be unavoidable. When winter hits and you're going for a rosy glow, it's beautiful — but if, like Kristen Bell, you'd rather not be so prone to redness (especially through the dog days of summer), the actress and Happy Dance founder loves a fix from legendary skincare brand Skinceuticals.
As Bell told Allure earlier this summer, she turns to the brand's Phyto Corrective Gel for help with perpetually red skin. The calming gel is a one-two punch: Its green tint counteracts redness, as hyaluronic acid, cucumber, and thyme extract help to soothe sensitive skin, per the brand. Think the refreshing effects of laying cucumber slices over your eyes, but bottled and backed by science.
Those extracts are joined by mulberry extract, which helps minimize discoloration. The ingredient functions as a tyrosinase inhibitor, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, which means it keeps the enzymes responsible for hyperpigmentation from over-producing — which is why the extract pops up in products from celebrity-favored lines, like Tata Harper's Concentrated Brightening Essence.
Buy It! Skinceuticals Phyto Corrective Gel, $67; skinceuticals.com
Skinceuticals is hard to outdo when it comes to celebrity score-keeping, though. Brooke Shields has said she's "obsessed" with the brand's C E Ferulic vitamin C serum, Sienna Miller uses the same potion every day, and both Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber turn to the brand for pampering. And according to reviewers, the Phyto Corrective Gel is just as handy for reducing redness, hyperpigmentation, acne, sun damage, and dull skin.
"[This is] the BEST for redness and calming skin. This bottle lasted me for months," writes one person with sensitive skin. Another dubs it "magick [sic] in a bottle," since it reduces their redness overnight to an "amazing" degree. Even one shopper dealing with the aftermath of a traumatic wax says it brought them relief: "I had a bad experience that left my face completely broken out in areas I've never had breakouts, like my neck and forehead (along with my cheeks and chin area). After one week, my skin cleared up, [and] within the last couple [of] weeks my skin has become brighter. My confidence is back."
And thanks to that mulberry extract, reviewers say the Phyto Corrective Gel delivers fast relief for uneven marks. Impressive work, considering how persistent hyperpigmentation and scars can be. "It's wonderful for skin discoloration," writes one such person. "After one week, I could see how places had faded significantly." The gel also works magnificently on smoothing out uneven texture and mask-induced irritation, per more shoppers, making it the single skincare "game changer" they splurge on.
"I have rosacea and adult acne. I'm also a picker, which has left me with scars and discoloration on my jawline and neck," writes a fan. "I've been using this product for two weeks and already see an amazing difference. The redness on my cheeks is much better, and my scars on my neck are almost gone. It works."
The formula's hyaluronic acid gives it a last winning edge. Speaking to the ingredient's inclusion, a final shopper writes, "It's a super gentle, yet effective cocktail for the senses — and unlike those served up in a glass, your skin will thank you!" No wonder several reviewers say their aestheticians recommended it to them. Get the much-loved inflammation-fighter for yourself at Skinceuticals' website.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Shoppers Call Kristen Bell's Go-To Face Serum 'Magic' for Irritated Skin, Acne, and Rosacea
- 39,000 Shoppers Love This $6 Mascara That 'Makes Eyes Pop' with Just a Few Coats
- Supermodels and Celebs Are Flocking to This Under-the-Radar Activewear Brand — and We're Spilling the Secret
- Alabama Rush Videos Are Going Viral on TikTok, but You Can Shop the Southern Sorority Girl Look at Any Age