Shoppers Call Kristen Bell's Go-To Face Serum 'Magic' for Irritated Skin, Acne, and Rosacea

"[This is] the BEST for redness and calming skin. This bottle lasted me for months," writes one person with sensitive skin. Another dubs it "magick [sic] in a bottle," since it reduces their redness overnight to an "amazing" degree. Even one shopper dealing with the aftermath of a traumatic wax says it brought them relief: "I had a bad experience that left my face completely broken out in areas I've never had breakouts, like my neck and forehead (along with my cheeks and chin area). After one week, my skin cleared up, [and] within the last couple [of] weeks my skin has become brighter. My confidence is back."