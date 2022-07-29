"I am in my 60s and for me to find a new routine that really works is kind of amazing," Kris Jenner shared of using her daughter Kim Kardashian’s SKKN line

Kris Jenner Ditches All Her Makeup as She Shows Off Her Skincare Routine

Kris Jenner is giving fans a guide to her nighttime skincare routine.

On Friday, The Kardashians star, 66, went makeup free to demonstrate how she uses her daughter Kim Kardashian's skincare line SKKN BY KIM before going to bed in an Instagram video shared on Kim's account.

"I am in my 60s and for me to find a new routine that really works is kind of amazing," she reveals. "I remember the first two days I did it, I came downstairs at my house and my cousin walked in the room and said, 'Wow! What did you do to your skin?'"

She adds, "So I knew that Kim was onto something and I just wanted to share my little routine with you and you're going to love it too. So here we go."

Jenner begins by using the Cleanser which she says is "really light, but it just takes off all of the makeup."

The Keeping Up with Kardashians alum gently rubs the Exfoliator over her face.

"It is so light and really not too abrasive, it feels good and you really feel like you're getting a good deep cleanse," she says of the product. "This exfoliator is really special because it does have a really, really beautiful rose essence, so the smell is so yummy."

Jenner admits that she "wasn't always a toner girl" but she is now a fan of the SKKN Toner.

"I find that this really added a step that I wasn't used to using, and it really did not make a big difference," she explains. "So — I use these little round cotton pads that you can buy at the drugstore, kind of shake a little bit of the toner and then just go pass, really does the trick, over the whole face."

Her fourth step is the Hyaluronic Acid Serum which she uses all over face as well as décolletage.

"And I do take it down, typically to this area because I think it's really important especially as you get older," she says of using the product on her neck and chest.

Jenner then uses the Vitamin C8 Serum which makes her "really happy."

"I can't explain but I don't want to live without [it], so I love a good vitamin C serum," she shares. And I just kinda put some on my fingertips and put it into the skin."

Her next steps are the Face Cream and she uses the excess on her hands because she doesn't "want to waste it."

She completes the skincare routine with the Night Oil and Eye Cream.

Jenner then reveals her routine is "a little bit different" from Kardashian's, saying, "But I'm a little old school. And Kim don't get mad but I do my eye cream last, but you guys will develop your own process and I think the thing to remember is just feel like you're doing it your way. And we're ready for bed."

Last year, Jenner revealed plans to launch her own skincare brand.

"About four or five years ago, I decided to formulate a skincare line," Jenner revealed in a digital cover story for WSJ. Magazine. "I had some samples done up. So I do have a skincare line that I love that's ready to go."

The inspiration for her own brand stemmed from her longtime love of skincare rituals. "I'm obsessed with my skin and have always taken really good care of it," the star said, "I had my first facial when I was a very young girl and just never stopped, really. It was always a priority."

In addition to good skincare, Jenner previously told PEOPLE that she likes to take time to do some self-care and cosmetic injectables which keeps her feeling her best.