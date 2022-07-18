Kourtney Kardashian's website Poosh details when to have a skin peel and how to depuff the face before applying makeup

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her Wedding Beauty Secrets for Looking 'Flawless in Photos'

Kourtney Kardashian's whirlwind year of weddings has been well-documented, and we're still celebrating with her!

Of all of her looks from the three weddings to musician Travis Barker (so far), her Italy ceremony glam has grabbed the attention of fans. Over the weekend the reality star shared an Instagram Story leading to an article filled with tips on how to recreate her skincare and makeup routine.

"For Kourt's wedding look, we kept it simple and timeless," makeup artist Leah Darcy told Poosh of the collaborative process.

The look they chose was lightweight, "just enough to look flawless in photos," Darcy explained.

For days like these, with lots of photography but also a lot of fun, dancing, and living in the moment, Darcy insists on "waterproof everything."

"Mascara, lipstick, and even brows," she said. "Make Up For Ever has a great line of waterproof products that are used by professionals, and they're super long-lasting."

"On the eyes, we went a bit smoky in the crease and lighter on the lids, with a touch of liquid liner for a classic look," she continued.

Completing the star's wedding beauty was a combination of false lashes that Leah said she customized just for Kourtney.

"I love using individual lashes because they're almost undetectable and make it easy to layer," she explained. "For a little more drama, I cut pieces of a strip lash and layered the pieces throughout."

For lip color, Kourtney went with her signature neutral, using liner and a "creamy nude lipstick."

You can see Kourt's luscious lashes and full pout in an Instagram post by celebrity photographer Ellen von Unwerth. Keep a mini kit of items including "pressed powder, lip liner, lip gloss, Q-tips, tissue, blotting papers, toothpicks, mints, and a mascara spoolie" on hand to use through the day, she recommends.

Darcy shared further details on how Kourtney achieved the look by detailing skincare tips. "Make sure to do all of your stronger skin treatments (lasers, peels, etc) at least two weeks before your wedding day to allow your skin to heal and purge any impurities or breakouts," she said. "Avoid trying out any new skincare products or treatments close to wedding day, especially if you have sensitive skin, as it may cause."

Darcy added: "I like to keep a bucket of ice (made from purified water preferably) and a clean, damp washcloth to help depuff and cool off the skin prior to skin prep," Leah says. "I find this also helps to calm nerves a bit."

The couple wore Dolce & Gabbana to the ceremony; Kourtney, 43, wore a custom white mini-dress with a corset and a long veil, while Travis, 46, donned a sleek black suit.

The pair exchanged vows amid a sea of red roses and alongside their friends, family members and well-wishers.

