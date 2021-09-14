Here's the Secret to Kourtney Kardashian's Flawless Makeup Look at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
Tails were wagging when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hit the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards last night, and for good reason. The celebrity couple stunned in coordinating all-black, edgy ensembles, held hands, and, of course, kissed for the cameras, once again reminding us all that their passionate PDA-centric romance is hotter than ever. Later in the evening, Kardashian even took the stage with Megan Fox to proudly introduce their "future baby daddies" (Machine Gun Kelly and Barker, respectively) to the audience, causing an adoring uproar amongst their fans.
And as expected, the oldest Kardashian sister turned heads with her signature bronzed, glowy skin, smokey eye makeup, and glossy nude lips, compliments of her makeup artist, Rokael Lizama, who used all KVD Beauty products for the occasion. We caught up with the beauty pro to get the scoop on the reality star's full glam, which most notably included the very viral, TikTok-approved KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin Perfecting Foundation Balm.
Buy It! KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin Perfecting Foundation Balm, $38; sephora.com
The creamy complexion product comes in 40 inclusive shades and has been a hit sensation on social media (you may recall that time when Travis Barker's influencer daughter, Alabama Barker, applied it on her famous father's face tattoos to make a point of its awesome coverage) for several months now. Looks like this one is a fan favorite for the famous couple, too.
"This foundation is perfect for any red carpet event because it's so easy to work with and builds beautifully for fuller coverage. The pigmentation is seriously amazing and it photographs like a dream," Lizama, who has been working with Kardashian for almost five years, tells PEOPLE.
To achieve the same smooth finish as the star's red carpet look, Lizama recommends applying the foundation with a soft bristle brush first, and then following it up with a makeup sponge for an even, flawless finish.
"I wanted to do a classic Kourtney glam look, so I kept it soft on the eyes using neutral and bronzy shadows, so her glowy skin could really be the focus," Lizama adds.
Nailed it.
Shop all of the products used on Kourtney Kardashian at the 2021 MTV VMAs:
- KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin Perfecting Foundation Balm
- KVD Beauty Shade + Light Creme Contour Palette
- KVD Beauty ModCon Liquid-Gel Contour
- KVD Beauty Everlasting Blush
- KVD Beauty Dazzle Vegan Eyeshadow Stick
- KVD Beauty Planet Fanatic Eyeshadow Palette
- KVD Beauty XO Vinyl Lip Cream Gloss
- KVD Beauty Super Pomade Vegan Eyeliner, Shadow, and Brow Pigment
