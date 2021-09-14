Here's the Secret to Kourtney Kardashian's Flawless Makeup Look at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Tails were wagging when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hit the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards last night, and for good reason. The celebrity couple stunned in coordinating all-black, edgy ensembles, held hands, and, of course, kissed for the cameras, once again reminding us all that their passionate PDA-centric romance is hotter than ever. Later in the evening, Kardashian even took the stage with Megan Fox to proudly introduce their "future baby daddies" (Machine Gun Kelly and Barker, respectively) to the audience, causing an adoring uproar amongst their fans.