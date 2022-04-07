The Secret to Kourtney Kardashian's Radiant Red Carpet Skin Just Got Restocked
Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Kourtney Kardashian looked radiant on Sunday — and no, it wasn't just that pre-newlywed glow.
Kardashian and Travis Barker walked the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys on April 3, shortly before the two practiced their "I dos" at a Las Vegas chapel. Of course, they made quite the red carpet statement in those coordinated outfits (and that tongue touch), but we couldn't help but notice the Poosh founder's lit-from-within glow — which we now know how she achieved.
Kardashian's glowing complexion before her and Barker's Vegas ceremony was made possible by…drumroll please… a new Charlotte Tilbury product that was sold out when Kardashian walked the Grammys red carpet Sunday evening. The good news? It's now back in stock and yours for the taking.
Anything from Charlotte Tilbury has the tendency to sell out lightning fast, so when the Pillow Talk Multi-Glow — ahem, the secret behind Kardashian's radiant red carpet skin — dropped last week, it only took a few days to completely sell out of the inventory. And based on the fact that its initial drop flew off the shelves, it's safe to say this one will, too.
The Pillow Talk Multi-Glow is a highlighter that acts like "dreamy lights," creating the illusion of glass-like skin, according to the brand. It's available in two shades, the Kardashian-approved Dream Light, a warm pink, and Romance Light, a cool-toned, nude pink.
Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Multi-Glow in Dream Light, $45; charlottetilbury.com
What makes the highlighter stand out from the rest is the formula (something Charlotte is a master at). It offers the same light-reflecting shine you typically get from a liquid highlighter, but in an easy-to-use powder that gives your skin a smooth, blurred-like finish. It's made with silky mica, which offers easy application, and smoothing polymers that create that blurring effect. Plus, finely milled pearls provide that long-lasting glow without flakey glitter.
At $45 a pop, it's not the cheapest highlighter out there, but Charlotte Tilbury fans will know that it's money well spent. Emulate Kardashian's glow by shopping the just-restocked highlighter before it sells out again.
Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Multi-Glow in Romance Light, $45; charlottetilbury.com
- The Secret to Kourtney Kardashian's Radiant Red Carpet Skin Just Got Restocked
- Amazon Shoppers Are 'Obsessed' with This Under-$20 Cover-Up That Goes with Any Outfit
- Lucy Hale Just Wore the Cloud-Like Sandal You're Going to See Everywhere This Summer
- The KN95 Face Masks That Jennifer Garner, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More Celebs Wear Are Finally Back