Kourtney Kardashian's Signature Glow Might Be Thanks to This Under-the-Radar Beauty Product
By now, you likely already know that on Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California.
Barker, 45, proposed to Kardashian, 42, in a romantic heart made of red roses with candles surrounding the pair. Since publicly being together, the couple has been spotted at numerous events, unafraid to pack on the PDA. Although Kardashian has changed her style up with a new haircut and different bold outfits, one thing remains the same — her ethereal glow, which might be thanks to Ambari Beauty's Complex4 Hydrator Cream.
Part of Kardashian's glow is probably attributable to the bliss of love and celebration, but the Poosh founder is also a serious skincare buff. She's been known to have a pricey skincare routine and has even recently shared a photo of her and now-fiancé Barker doing sheet masks.
A newly introduced quick-acting product, however, might be contributing to her amplified glow. Ambari Beauty is a recently launched skincare line from Nisha Grewal. The brand aims to provide in-office level treatments in a product you can use at home.
Buy It! Ambari Beauty Complex4 Hydrator Cream, $96; ambaribeauty.com
Ambari first made an appearance in the Poosh-Kardashian-verse on Sept. 25 at the reality star's annual poolside Poosh party, which also had supermodel and Kora founder Miranda Kerr in attendance. In a recent Poosh article about aging gracefully, one of the highlighted products is the Complex4 Hydrator Cream, a lightweight moisturizer. The cream is dermatologically tested and subject to a third-party study in 26 women. The study reportedly found that after 24 hours, the overwhelming majority of the study's participants noticed soft and smooth skin, an improved glow in their complexion, and more.
On the Poosh Instagram account, Kardashian also shared a reel of herself walking through the Ambari products and demonstrating their usage. Clearly, she's a big fan, and perhaps it's the true secret behind her glow. Besides, you know, being engaged to a rock star. Buy the facial in a bottle for $96 on ambaribeauty.com.
