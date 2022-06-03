The Hydrating Concealer and Setting Powder Hailey Bieber Uses in Her 'Lazy Makeup Routine' Are on Sale

After a few more steps, Bieber goes in with the Kosas setting powder that has a unique, airy texture and locks makeup in place while controlling shine and minimizing pores. "This is just really for any of the areas where I feel like I get a little oily, which is mostly the T-zone area," she says as she lightly sweeps the powder across her chin and forehead, beneath her eyes, and along the sides of her nose. During the Kosas sale, you can snag it for under $30.