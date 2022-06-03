The Hydrating Concealer and Setting Powder Hailey Bieber Uses in Her 'Lazy Makeup Routine' Are on Sale
You've probably seen Kosas all over your TikTok and Instagram feeds. The buzzy beauty brand has become quite popular among customers and celebrities for its clean makeup products that are packed with skin-friendly benefits. If you have yet to try any of them, the brand's massive summer sale is a good excuse to change that.
For a limited time, Kosas is offering 20 percent off everything on its website. All you have to do is add the products you want to your cart and the discount will automatically be applied for you at checkout. The Los Angeles-based brand offers an array of makeup for your eyes, lips, and face, along with a few body care essentials like deodorant and body wash, and bans over 2,700 ingredients to adhere to the Sephora and Credo clean beauty guidelines.
Hailey Bieber recently revealed on TikTok that she uses the Kosas concealer and cloud setting powder as part of her "fast lazy makeup routine." In the video, she applies a few dots of the creamy concealer and uses a makeup sponge to blend it in.
More than 700 customers have given the little tube a five-star rating. They rave that it not only provides full coverage while still looking natural, but that it's also easy to blend and very hydrating. One person even said they bought it because they saw Bieber using it. It's available in 28 shades for only $22 right now.
Buy It! Kosas Revealer Concealer, $22.40 at checkout (orig. $28); kosas.com
After a few more steps, Bieber goes in with the Kosas setting powder that has a unique, airy texture and locks makeup in place while controlling shine and minimizing pores. "This is just really for any of the areas where I feel like I get a little oily, which is mostly the T-zone area," she says as she lightly sweeps the powder across her chin and forehead, beneath her eyes, and along the sides of her nose. During the Kosas sale, you can snag it for under $30.
Buy It! Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder, $27.20 at checkout (orig. $34); kosas.com
Other known fans of the brand include Mandy Moore, who shared the Kosas Air Brow Tint is one of her go-to clean beauty products, and Mindy Kaling, who says the Weightless Lipstick in the shade Darkroom is one of her favorite lip colors.
With sweltering temperatures on the rise, you may want to add the Kosas Tinted Face Oil to your bag as well. It's been called the "sweatpants of foundation" because it's so lightweight and comfortable that it feels like you're not wearing anything (like your sweatpants). For something with more coverage, the brand's foundation is formulated with SPF and comes in 36 shades.
Shop More Kosas Beauty Products on Sale
- Kosas The Big Clean Mascara, $20.80 at checkout (orig. $26)
- Kosas Tinted Face Oil, $33.60 at checkout (orig. $42)
- Kosas Air Brow - Tinted, $17.60 at checkout (orig. $22)
- Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25, $33.60 at checkout (orig. $42)
- Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss, $17.60 at checkout (orig. $22)
- Kosas Chemistry Deodorant, $12.80 at checkout (orig. $16)
The Kosas Summer Sale ends on Thursday, June 9 at midnight PT, so add all the Kosas products you want to your cart before then!
