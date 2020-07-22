This Celeb-Loved Makeup Brand Is Having a Huge Under-the-Radar Sale
Stock up on the makeup products Mandy Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Mindy Kaling can’t get enough of.
Quarantine has revealed a lot about our favorite celebrities. Not only have we seen the inside of their homes (from their fancy at-home gyms to their epic backyard pools), but we’ve also had a chance to learn more about their hobbies, their schedules, and — perhaps most exciting — their skincare and makeup routines. But because no one currently has any premieres, parties, or red carpet events to get ready for, most celebs are ditching their full-glam methods for the ever-popular “no-makeup makeup” look. And according to many A-listers, there’s one brand that helps achieve that aesthetic better than any other on the market. Meet Kosas, the LA-based clean beauty brand.
We’d argue that you could find at least one (or three) Kosas products on the vanities of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Mandy Moore and Mindy Kaling. And it’s not hard to see why they’ve earned the celeb stamp of approval — Kosas’ makeup selections have redefined what clean beauty feels and looks like. And whether or not you’re already a fan (or will be soon), we’ve got some great news: Kosas just kicked off an epic summer sale. Starting today through July 26, customers can enjoy 20 percent off the entire site (with some exclusions). Need help shopping? Here are some celeb-favorite Kosas picks that you’ll want to *add to cart* immediately.
Since its arrival in the beauty scene in 2015, Kosas has made a splash. Celebrities love how the products are made with clean ingredients but still feel prestige. Best of all, they work and flatter all skin tones and types. This was of utmost importance to founder Sheena Yaitanes, who studied art in college and learned the intricacies of color theory, which she’d later apply to Kosas’ formulations. Unsurprisingly, Gwyneth Paltrow was one of the first famous fans to sing the natural brand’s praises, sharing that its Weightless Lip Color Lipstick in Royal was her favorite red lipstick. Mindy Kaling and Olivia Wilde both agree — Kaling said she loves the purplish-red shade Darkroom for her deeper complexion, while Wilde swears by Undone, a cool-toned pink nude.
If you’re not wearing much lipstick right now due to masking, consider playing up your eyes with Kosas’ 10-Second Eyeshadow, a favorite of Mandy Moore’s. She told InStyle that she loves playing around with the water-based, quick-drying formula that creates a dreamy wash of color on your lids in, well, seconds.
Buy It! Weightless Lip Color Lipstick, $22.40 (orig. $28); 10-Second Eyeshadow, $22.40 (orig. $28)
Looking for a new summer foundation? Try Kosas’ Tinted Face Oil, which is a favorite of Lily Aldridge’s. Kosas calls it “the sweatpants of foundation” thanks to its lightweight, moisturizing texture that feels super comfy on the skin. Top it off with a cream blush and highlighter, like Hannah Bronfman, who uses the Color & Light Palette in Tropic Equinox. And for that extra bronze glow, might we suggest dusting the brand’s most recent launch, the Sun Show Bronzer, on your cheeks, forehead, and decollete. No one will ever know you had to cancel your tropical summer vacation.
Buy It! Tinted Face Oil, $33.60 (orig. $42); Color & Light Palette, $27.20 (orig. $34); Sun Show Bronzer, $27.20 (orig. $34)
You have until July 26 to take advantage of the 20 percent off deal (along with free shipping and returns!) and clean up your beauty routine. Here, shop some of our favorite celeb-approved picks while they’re still on sale.
Buy It! Weightless Lip Color in Royal, $22.40 (orig. $28); kosas.com
Buy It! Weightless Lip Color in Darkroom, $22.40 (orig. $28); kosas.com
Buy It! Weightless Lip Color in Undone, $22.40 (orig. $28); kosas.com
Buy It! 10-Second Eyeshadow in Globe, $22.40 (orig. $28); kosas.com
Buy It! Tinted Face Oil in Tone 8, $33.60 (orig. $42); kosas.com
Buy It! Color & Light Palette in Tropic Equinox, $27.20 (orig. $34); kosas.com
Buy It! Sun Show Bronzer in Medium, $27.20 (orig. $34); kosas.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.