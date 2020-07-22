This Celeb-Loved Makeup Brand Is Having a Huge Under-the-Radar Sale

We’d argue that you could find at least one (or three) Kosas products on the vanities of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Mandy Moore and Mindy Kaling. And it’s not hard to see why they’ve earned the celeb stamp of approval — Kosas’ makeup selections have redefined what clean beauty feels and looks like. And whether or not you’re already a fan (or will be soon), we’ve got some great news: Kosas just kicked off an epic summer sale. Starting today through July 26, customers can enjoy 20 percent off the entire site (with some exclusions). Need help shopping? Here are some celeb-favorite Kosas picks that you’ll want to *add to cart* immediately.

Since its arrival in the beauty scene in 2015, Kosas has made a splash. Celebrities love how the products are made with clean ingredients but still feel prestige. Best of all, they work and flatter all skin tones and types. This was of utmost importance to founder Sheena Yaitanes, who studied art in college and learned the intricacies of color theory, which she’d later apply to Kosas’ formulations. Unsurprisingly, Gwyneth Paltrow was one of the first famous fans to sing the natural brand’s praises, sharing that its Weightless Lip Color Lipstick in Royal was her favorite red lipstick. Mindy Kaling and Olivia Wilde both agree — Kaling said she loves the purplish-red shade Darkroom for her deeper complexion, while Wilde swears by Undone, a cool-toned pink nude.

If you’re not wearing much lipstick right now due to masking, consider playing up your eyes with Kosas’ 10-Second Eyeshadow, a favorite of Mandy Moore’s. She told InStyle that she loves playing around with the water-based, quick-drying formula that creates a dreamy wash of color on your lids in, well, seconds.

Looking for a new summer foundation? Try Kosas’ Tinted Face Oil, which is a favorite of Lily Aldridge’s. Kosas calls it “the sweatpants of foundation” thanks to its lightweight, moisturizing texture that feels super comfy on the skin. Top it off with a cream blush and highlighter, like Hannah Bronfman, who uses the Color & Light Palette in Tropic Equinox. And for that extra bronze glow, might we suggest dusting the brand’s most recent launch, the Sun Show Bronzer, on your cheeks, forehead, and decollete. No one will ever know you had to cancel your tropical summer vacation.

You have until July 26 to take advantage of the 20 percent off deal (along with free shipping and returns!) and clean up your beauty routine. Here, shop some of our favorite celeb-approved picks while they’re still on sale.

