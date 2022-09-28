When it comes to everyday makeup, simplicity is key. Hailey Bieber knew that when she shared her "lazy makeup routine."

In a TikTok video from April, the model revealed that she kicks off her super simple routine with the "hydrating" and "lightweight" Kosas Revealer Concealer, which comes in 28 tones. It's also usually $28 — but you can get it for just over $22 right now.

For a little while longer, you can save 20 percent on literally everything from Kosas, the buzzy beauty brand that bills itself as "clean makeup for skincare freaks." Yes, that includes Bieber's hydrating concealer, the popular mascara that Gwyneth Paltrow included in her everyday makeup routine, and hundreds of other products, many of which have enthusiastic reviews from shoppers.

There's no code needed to access the Kosas Friends and Family sale discount, but you do need to add your favorites to cart and check out before this sale ends on Friday, September 30.

Kosas Friends and Family Sale's Best Deals

In her TikTok, Bieber also applied the brand's Cloud Set Setting Powder around her chin, forehead, under-eyes, and nose. The sheer setting powder uses bamboo extract and Chinese peony to smooth the skin and reduce the appearance of shine and pores, and thanks to this sale, it's under $30 right now.

Like Bieber, Drew Barrymore also showed love to Kosas on social media. In an Instagram post from May (part of her "Drew's Little Yellow Book" series from The Drew Barrymore Show), the actress touted the Wet Lip Oil Gloss as one of her favorite summer beauty products. With hyaluronic acid and peptides, the all-season gloss is beloved by dozens of Kosas shoppers, too, who note in reviews that they're fans of its hydrating feel and long-lasting wear.

Speaking of best-selling lip products, you can score the lipstick Naomi Watts has worn for just $22 right now. The Weightless Lipstick contains botanical oils like jojoba, shea, and rosehip for a buttery-soft feel, and it comes in 11 chic shades, ranging from soft pink and nude to deep purple and brown.

And if you're looking to make your eyes pop this fall, reach for the Kosas Big Clean Mascara, which Gwyneth Paltrow said she "loves" in a GRWM video for Vogue. "It's thick when you want it to be, but you can also be very subtle with it," the Goop founder said of the "beautiful" mascara. Not only does it lengthen and thicken your lashes for up to 12 hours, but the mascara also provides nourishment with castor oil, provitamin B5, and plant-based sugars.

This is just the start of what you'll find at Kosas' Friends and Family sale — and you won't find these discounts at Sephora. Shop more celebrity-used and shopper-loved products below.

Kosas Revealer Concealer, $22.40 (orig. $28)

Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder, $27.20 (orig. $34)

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss, $17.60 (orig. $22)

Kosas Weightless Lipstick, $22.40 (orig. $28)

Kosas The Big Clean Mascara, $20.80 (orig. $26)

Kosas Air Brow Tinted, $16.20 (orig. $24)

Kosas Tinted Face Oil, $33.60 (orig. $42)

Kosas Color & Light Palette, $27.20 (orig. $34)

