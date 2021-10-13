Shop

This Massive Beauty Sale Includes Mandy Moore's Favorite Brow Tint for a Major Discount

These clean beauty products won’t be discounted for much longer
By Alex Warner October 12, 2021 09:00 PM
With people paying more attention to the ingredients in their makeup and skincare products now more than ever before, the demand for clean beauty has been skyrocketing. And one brand has managed to emerge a favorite in the industry: Kosas.

The Los Angeles-based brand bans over 2,700 ingredients that adhere to the Sephora and Credo clean beauty guidelines. It's loved by customers and celebrities alike for its clean makeup products that provide the nourishing benefits of skincare. Mandy Moore recently shared a few of her current clean beauty favorites on Instagram, one of them being the Kosas Air Brow Tint. And in 2019, Mindy Kaling posted photos on Instagram wearing eight of her favorite lip colors, including the brand's Weightless Lipstick in the purple-ish red hue Darkroom. 

If you want to see what all the hype is about, you're in luck: Kosas is offering 20 percent off sitewide during its Friends and Family sale. There's no promo code required to snag these deals, so simply add the makeup you want to your cart and the discount will automatically be applied for you at checkout. Since you've got free rein to shop everything for less, we picked seven must-try products to help you get started.    

If you're looking for a barely-there face product, Kosas calls its tinted face oil "the sweatpants of foundation," because its lightweight formula goes on easy and feels comfortable to wear on the skin — ahem, just like your sweatpants. It's made with six active botanical oils to even skin tone and minimize the appearance of pores. The Kosas Tinted Face Oil is available in 16 different shades and is currently $8 off per bottle. 

As for face framing products, you can snag the brand's clean mascara that doubles as an eyelash serum for $6 off, the castor oil-infused micro triangle brow pencil for $18, and Moore's favorite tinted mousse-like brow gel for the same price — or you can get all three products in this set for $40.  

The sale ends on Friday, October 15, so be sure to add the clean beauty products you want to your cart before then. Scroll down to shop some of the best-selling makeup goodies from Kosas while you can get them for less!

Credit: Kosas

Buy It! Kosas The Big Clean Mascara, $20.80 at checkout (orig. $26); kosas.com

Credit: Kosas

Buy It! Kosas Tinted Face Oil Foundation, $33.60 at checkout (orig. $42); kosas.com

Credit: Kosas

Buy It! Kosas Revealer Concealer, $22.40 at checkout (orig. $28); kosas.com

Credit: Kosas

Buy It! Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss, $17.60 at checkout (orig. $22); kosas.com

Credit: Kosas

Buy It! Kosas Brow Pop, $17.60 at checkout (orig. $22); kosas.com

Credit: Kosas

Buy It! Kosas Color & Light Palette, $27.20 at checkout (orig. $34); kosas.com

Credit: Kosas

Buy It! Kosas Chemistry Deodorant, $12 at checkout (orig. $15); kosas.com

