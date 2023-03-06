I Live on an Island, and I Wear This Hydrating Sunscreen Every Single Day

Although I'd do everything differently knowing what I know about skincare now, I will fully admit that it took me 26 years to start wearing sunscreen on a daily basis. I was the kid who would run away and hide — and then scream and cry in protest — when my parents would apply sunscreen on me while we were on summer vacation.

Something about the smell and greasy, sticky feeling has always been such a turn off. But moving to an island in March 2021 meant that I either had to find an option that works or have my skin suffer the consequences of frequent 80-degree weather.

After I researched and tested a few products, I finally found a face sunscreen that I actually enjoy wearing every single day: Kopari's Antioxidant Face Shield SPF 30 Sunscreen. As someone prone to breakouts and oily skin, the mineral-based, non-greasy sunscreen doesn't break me out. I'm also sensitive to harsh ingredients, and this lightweight formula uses non-nano mineral zinc to shield UVA and UVB rays rather than chemicals, so it feels much gentler on my skin. The zinc oxide particles aren't small enough to absorb into the skin, making it a safer option to use among the sea of mineral-based sunscreens.

It's also formulated with nourishing ingredients that hydrate my skin and really make it glow. Hyaluronic acid helps lock in moisture, while raspberry seed and vitamins A and E help protect against free radicals and strengthen the skin's protective barrier to prevent moisture loss. It doesn't contain PABA, phthalates, sulfates, and parabens, and it's reef-safe, which was a non-negotiable for me swimming in Hawaii waters.

Kopari recommends applying three pumps 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapplying it every two hours. I find that I can reapply every four hours or so, but will put it on more often if I'm swimming in the ocean or sweating during an afternoon hike.

With an average 4.8 five-star rating at Ulta, the sunscreen is also popular among reviewers who rave about its lightweight formula, strong protection, and hydrating ingredients.

"Love this lightweight, everyday moisturizer," one shopper said. "It is [a] one-stop for a daily moisturizer as it has it all: UVA/UVB protection, hyaluronic acid, and it is soothing."

"It's ultra-hydrating and adds the nicest glow to the skin. It works well with makeup and the rest of my skincare," another person said, adding that it doesn't leave a white cast.

"It kept me well protected while out camping, keeping my face nice and calm in the heat," a third reviewer wrote. "It wore well under makeup and the packaging is sleek and convenient for travel."

If you're looking for an everyday sunscreen that can streamline your skincare routine, the Kopari Antioxidant Face Shield SPF 30 Sunscreen is it. With spring break and summer vacations ahead, I can't recommend it enough.

