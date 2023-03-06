Lifestyle Beauty I Live on an Island, and I Wear This Hydrating Sunscreen Every Single Day It's the only formula that doesn't break me out By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. I was the kid who would run away and hide — and then scream and cry in protest — when my parents would apply sunscreen on me while we were on summer vacation. Something about the smell and greasy, sticky feeling has always been such a turn off. But moving to an island in March 2021 meant that I either had to find an option that works or have my skin suffer the consequences of frequent 80-degree weather. After I researched and tested a few products, I finally found a face sunscreen that I actually enjoy wearing every single day: Kopari's Antioxidant Face Shield SPF 30 Sunscreen. As someone prone to breakouts and oily skin, the mineral-based, non-greasy sunscreen doesn't break me out. I'm also sensitive to harsh ingredients, and this lightweight formula uses non-nano mineral zinc to shield UVA and UVB rays rather than chemicals, so it feels much gentler on my skin. The zinc oxide particles aren't small enough to absorb into the skin, making it a safer option to use among the sea of mineral-based sunscreens. Ulta Buy It! Kopari Antioxidant Face Shield Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen, $38; ulta.com My Kids Pointed Out My Thinning Eyebrows, but This Celeb-Used Brow Pencil Made Them Full Again It's also formulated with nourishing ingredients that hydrate my skin and really make it glow. Hyaluronic acid helps lock in moisture, while raspberry seed and vitamins A and E help protect against free radicals and strengthen the skin's protective barrier to prevent moisture loss. It doesn't contain PABA, phthalates, sulfates, and parabens, and it's reef-safe, which was a non-negotiable for me swimming in Hawaii waters. Kopari recommends applying three pumps 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapplying it every two hours. I find that I can reapply every four hours or so, but will put it on more often if I'm swimming in the ocean or sweating during an afternoon hike. With an average 4.8 five-star rating at Ulta, the sunscreen is also popular among reviewers who rave about its lightweight formula, strong protection, and hydrating ingredients. I Ditched the Foundation I Was Using for a Decade for This Lightweight Skin Tint That Doubles as Sunscreen "Love this lightweight, everyday moisturizer," one shopper said. "It is [a] one-stop for a daily moisturizer as it has it all: UVA/UVB protection, hyaluronic acid, and it is soothing." "It's ultra-hydrating and adds the nicest glow to the skin. It works well with makeup and the rest of my skincare," another person said, adding that it doesn't leave a white cast. "It kept me well protected while out camping, keeping my face nice and calm in the heat," a third reviewer wrote. "It wore well under makeup and the packaging is sleek and convenient for travel." If you're looking for an everyday sunscreen that can streamline your skincare routine, the Kopari Antioxidant Face Shield SPF 30 Sunscreen is it. With spring break and summer vacations ahead, I can't recommend it enough. Nicol Natale is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who occasionally writes about her personal favorites. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping A Handheld Spin Scrubber That 'Cuts Cleaning Time in Half' Is on Super Sale at Amazon Amazon Shoppers Are 'Eating More Salads' Thanks to This Top-Rated Salad Spinner That's 50% Off Olivia Wilde Put an Edgy Spin on the Pants Style Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner Keep Wearing